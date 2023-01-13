12 Premium Lipsticks to Wishlist from Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale

Fanatics of high-end lipstick brands understand what makes them different from drugstore products. Unlike cheaper alternatives, premium lipsticks have moisturizing formulas that are enriched with nourishing oils, skin conditioners, and botanical extracts. They have buttery-smooth consistencies that glide sublimely and don’t cause feathering or dryness on the lips. Also, they come in attractive and efficient packaging along with other benefits that make them worth the money. While hoarding high-end lipsticks can burn a hole in your pocket, we have some good news for you. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will be live on 15th January 2023 for other users and will offer amazing discounts on premium lipsticks. For Prime members, the sale begins early on 14th January 2023. So, you can make some precious additions to your makeup kit while sticking to your budget. Without further ado, let’s jump right into our product recommendations. You can wishlist the ones you like and shop when the sale is live.

12 Best High-end Lipsticks to Wishlist from the Great Republic Day Sale 1. Revlon Ultra HD Gel Lipcolor With a unique gel formula, this bullet lipstick by Revlon glides like a dream and sublimely hydrates your lips — ideal for dry lips. The lipstick has a rich color pay-off and is infused with shimmery pigments to add a subtle yet gorgeous shine to your pout, great for a glamorous makeup look. Its precision tip gives a neat, mess-free finish, and exquisitely sculpts your lips. What makes the application more delightful is the product's indulgently pleasant scent. You can add this to your cart and get it at a discounted price as and when the sale goes live.

2. smashbox ALWAYS ON LIQUID LIPSTICK This high-end liquid lipstick by smashbox has a weightless formulation and a gorgeous matte finish that comfortably sits on your lips. The lipstick is water-resistant and has an impressively long-staying power. You can directly apply it to your lips without requiring any base product, as the lipstick is infused with a primer and nourishing oils. To top it off, its precision applicator helps achieve a perfectly lined pout.

3. L'ORÉAL PARIS INFALLIBLE PRO MATTE LIQUID LIPSTICK Alongside its attractive, slip-proof packaging, this liquid lipstick by L'ORÉAL PARIS has a hollowed, precision applicator that collects excess product, so a little goes a way. Though the formula gives a matte finish, it softens and smoothes the lips. It has an indulgent chocolate fragrance that makes the application blissful. The lipstick comes in a variety of intensely pigmented shades to suit every skin tone, undertone, and mood. Also, the product is adequately long-lasting.

4. Colorbar Sinful Matte Lipcolor Available in a range of stunning natural and off-beat shades, this luxe lipstick by Colorbar provides a beautiful, matte finish. It has a creamy, plush, and highly-blendable consistency that makes it easy to apply. The formula is enriched with sea fennel wax that nourishes and softens your lips. Also, the product is smudge-proof and transfer-proof, which enhances its lasting power. You can wishlist this super-pigmented lipstick before the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale begins.

5. REVLON ULTRA HD MATTE LIP COLOR For soft, nourished, and hydrated lips with a gorgeous color, add this Revlon liquid lipstick to your wishlist. The product has a highly-blendable and buildable formulation, so you can layer up depending on the color pay-off you desire. It comes in a variety of nude, rosy, solid, and shimmery shades that give a stunning matte finish. The lipstick's doe-foot applicator helps achieve a neat and precisely lined pout.

6. Milani AMORE MATTE LIP CRÈME This lip crème by Milani has a luxuriously creamy consistency that feels soft and moisturizing against dry lips. It has a super-saturated formula that gives an intense pigmentation, and a little goes a long way. This also saves you from cakey, overly-layered lips, and gives an airbrushed look. The product has a non-sticky, silky consistency that gives a fuller pout. With this cruelty-free product, you can indulge in a guilt-free makeup regime.

7. Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick Infused with micro-fine pigments, this bullet lipstick by Revlon gives an intense color pay-off and a subtle, lustrous finish. The product has a plush, buttery formulation that is lightweight and sits comfortably on the lips. It is fortified with vitamin E and avocado oil that adequately nourishes and hydrates the lips, prevents feathering, and eliminates the need for a base lip balm.

8. Mamaearth Moisture Matte Longstay Lipstick This cruelty-free, toxin-free, and naturally crafted lipstick by Mamaearth is an incredible, guilt-free lip product. Infused with vitamin E and avocado oil, the product not only nourishes your lips but also seals in its natural moisture. Also, it boosts collagen production to help you achieve plump lips. The product comes in many gorgeous nude, rosy, and bold shades that give a beautiful, long-lasting matte finish.

9. KIRO NON-STOP AIRY MATTE LIQUID LIP The avocado oil and apricot oil infused in this cruelty-free liquid lipstick by KIRO make the product luxuriously hydrating and nourishing for your lips. Alongside a rich color and lightweight consistency, the product also has a subtle, delicious scent that makes it delightful to apply. Its formulation is buildable, so you can layer up for intense pigmentation, without worrying about your lips getting too sticky. Also, the lipstick comes with a flexible applicator that aids in the neat and precise lining of the pout.

10. MAYBELLINE NEW YORK SUPERSTAY INK CRAYON With a fine precision tip and a built-in sharpener, this ink crayon by MAYBELLINE NEW YORK helps line the contours of your mouth to achieve a neat look. The product has a lightweight, buttery formula that stays low-profile on your lips and lasts for a long time. It glides smoothly and is transfer-resistant, which prevents it from creating a blotchy mess.

11. COVERGIRL Outlast All-Day Lip Color For long-lasting lip color, this luxe lipstick by COVERGIRL comes with a lip sealant top coat that makes your pout kiss-proof, eat-proof, and shiny. These lip products are cruelty-free and have moisturizing formulas that make your lips fresh and healthy-looking. The lipstick gives an intense color pay-off and is available in a wide range of nude, bright, and rosy shades to suit all skin tones.

12. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP POWDER PUFF LIPPIE POWDER LIP CREAM What makes this premium lip cream by NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP special and interesting is its unique powder puff applicator that gives an airbrushed look. The product gives a matte finish and suits dry, sensitive, and normal skin types. Its formulation not only gives a drool-worthy, pigmented stain but also softens and moisturizes the lips for a beautiful pout. The best part is that once the Great Republic Day Sale is live, you can get your hands on this luxe lip cream at an amazing price.