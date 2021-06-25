12 Products that will provide you with some intensive lip care

Your lips are your most prominent feature that make you look alluring and attractive. Hence, looking after your lips is vital.

The skin on our lips is very thin and delicate, it needs to be taken extra care of. Drying of your lips can make them look cracked and flaky. Flaky lips are not a good sight and can look really undesirable. Use of certain products on your lips can help regain moisture. Lip balms and chapsticks have been a very popular choice all around the world. They not only prevent your lips from cracking and drying up but also give your lips a certain shine that makes them look eye-catching than ever before! A lip balm will retain your lip’s moisture and keep them hydrated and supple as well as making them look refreshing and irresistible. Other products that can also enhance the quality of your lips are lipsticks and lip pencils. A good quality lipstick can rejuvenate your lips, making them look tempting and also preventing flakiness and cracks. Therefore, it is very important to use the right type of products on your lips that will not harm them. Here, we have a list of a few products that will definitely embellish your lips.

Herbal Lip Balm

These intensely moisturising lip balms come in a set of 8. They will help you fight early signs of aging and keep lips young, pink and supple. They will remove the tan and darkness from the lips yielding renewed and shiny lips. These lip balms also act like a soothing scrub, clearing up the dead cells that gather around the lips making them dark.

Price: $15.51

Buy Now

Organic Lip Balm

This set of organic lip balm consists of sweet mint, vanilla lemon and peach. These organic lip balms are enriched with coconut oil, jojoba oil and beeswax. They will deeply moisturise your lips and prevent them from drying up or flaking. Attain luscious lips in no time with these organic lip balms.

Price: $12

Buy Now

Natural Lip Plumper Set

If you have always dreamed of having plump lips then this plumper set will fulfill your needs without any needles. Use the Minty at night as a sleeping lip mask, and it will result in your lips being smoother and softer. Ginger is for the day, simply put it on just as you do normal lip gloss, and you will get beautiful and plump lips instantly.

Price: $11.86

Buy Now

Lip Defense Stick

This SPF 30 lip defense stick is ideal for dry and cracked lips. It is formulated to soften and smooth, nourish and repair the lips. Enriched with vitamin E and nourishing oils, it will not only keep the lips hydrated, but will also shield them from the rays of the sun and prevent any kind of damage.

Price: $17

Buy Now

Lip Butter

Lip butter has a higher oil content than lip balm. This lip butter will serve your lips with the rich content of good moisturisers that will help heal chapped lips and keep them soft while you run around the day. Its rich texture will give you baby soft lips and will make them softer and more supple.

Price: $24.99

Buy Now

Lip Oil

This Korean lip oil is silky, non-sticky and oh-so-softening. It is formulated with soothing apple water to slough away dead skin and coconut oil to add an extra boost of moisture. It will help slough away dead skin and will deeply nourish and moisturise your lips.

Price: $12

Buy Now

Lip Sleeping Mask

Apply this lip mask every night right before you go to bed and attain luscious lips in no time. It has a softening balm texture that closely adheres to lips for quick absorption. The hyaluronic acid and minerals form a protective film over the lips to lock in moisture and active ingredients.

Price: $13.89

Buy Now

Rosewater Toner

Rose water is a great way to pamper your lips. It will moisturise your lips and make them pink and plump. Take some of this rosewater toner on a cotton pad and dab it over your lips and you will experience soft lips in no time. This toner is packed with rose petal flower oil to help you get softer, hydrated lips.

Price: $18

Buy Now

Organic Beeswax Lip Balm

Now say goodbye to dry and chapped lips with this organic lip balm. It includes shea butter, almond oil and coconut oil with natural fruit flavouring and Vitamin E. It will help fight against skin damage. Its properties of quick healing, anti UV, anti inflammation, and anti-aging will help moisturise even very dry lips and always keep them soft and healthy.

Price: $5.99

Buy Now

Lip Scrub

This lip scrub contains sugar crystals that will exfoliate your lips and Sweet Almond Oil along with Vitamin E that will moisturise. It eliminates dry, flaky skin, immediately leaving lips soft and supple. This lip scrub is essential in prepping lips for maximum absorption of treatments like lip balm and lip gloss, or to prep for lipstick. Once dead cells that block absorption are removed, the product can sink in and hydrate lips more deeply.

Price: $24

Buy Now

Gel Collagen Lip Mask

This lip mask will gradually dissolve under body temperature and permeate quickly into the skin, providing the nutrients and moisture needed. Made from 100 per cent Bio-Collagen it will repair dry and dull lips, while also powerfully moisturising lips. Regular use of this lip mask will help you gain healthy and firm lips and it will also repair deep skin layers of the lips.

Price: $9.99

Buy Now

Lip Crayon

Make your lips look irresistible and bewitching with this matte lip crayon that is available in 32 alluring shades. This lip crayon will give you a flawless matte finish along with a smooth texture without flaking of the lips. All the shades are extremely attractive and eye-catching, and perfect for daily use.

Price: $7.99

Buy Now



