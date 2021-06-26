13 Feminine products that will help you maintain intimate hygiene

Women now fear no one and are definitely not to be messed with. They effortlessly juggle between their professional life along with their domestic responsibilities. Feminine hygiene is one such necessity often neglected while keeping up with their busy lifestyle. Poor personal hygiene can be one of the reasons behind skin infections and stomach problems. Hence, your personal hygiene should be on top to keep yourself healthy. Not only adult females but also teens should know the importance of personal hygiene. Maintaining good personal hygiene will help you avoid problems like abnormal vaginal discharge, vaginal dryness, unnatural odour, vaginal infections, and long-term fatal diseases including cervical and ovarian cancer. Hence, here we have a list of products that can literally save your life.

Rael Organic Cotton Menstrual Regular Pads

If you are comfortable using pads and simply do not like the idea of using a tampon or a menstrual cup, then you must go for these organic cotton pads. These biodegradable pants are made from certified bamboo pulp and are chemical-free, leak-proof and rash-free.

Price: $23.96

Gillette Venus Women's Disposable Razor

This hair removal razor glides super smoothly and will help you avoid cuts and nicks. It features gel bars with rich body butters and a fresh white tea scent that eliminates the need for an additional shave gel or soap. It glides smoothly, catches fine hair and also gives you that silky smooth skin once you are done.

Price: $6.97

Summer's Eve Cleansing Wash

Maintain your vagina’s pH balance and keep the odours and infections at bay with this cleansing wash. Formulated with no soap, this cleansing wash is pH-balanced for your skin and has been approved by gynecologists for everyday use. It will effectively remove odour causing bacteria and gently cleanse and freshen your intimate area.

Price: $3.99

EcoBlossom Menstrual Cups

Menstrual cups last for years, making them a cheaper and an eco-friendly option. Every woman dreads that time of the month as it can put a stop to a lot of the activities. But with these menstrual cups made from ultra-soft material, you can now go about your normal day without any worry. They are spill-proof and leave no room for irritation, menstrual odour, itching, rashes or dryness. You can now have a comfortable and secure period every month!

Price: $9.99

Pixie Menstrual Cup Steamer Sterilizer

If you are a regular menstrual cup user, you must know the struggles of keeping them bacteria-free. It is exhausting to rush to boil your menstrual cup especially when the periods come unannounced. This menstrual cup sterilizer is a saviour! It kills 99.9 percent germs within 3 minutes of use and with automatic shut off for speed and safety.

Price: $29.95

Vagisil Odor Block Feminine Deodorant Powder for Women

If you are an active working woman, or a fitness freak then you must invest in this intimate powder. This intimate powder for women is made for those long and sweaty summer days when your skin feels like it will combust. It will prevent you from itchy rashes, infections and soothe the intimate area.

Price: $2.86

Amrita Aromatherapy Organic Roll-On Relief

If you suffer from unbearable menstrual cramps and you are tired of popping pain killers, then roll-on is for you. Within minutes of applying this roll-on to the abdomen, not only will the menstrual cramps melt away, but a total feeling of comfort will surround you. Now you can strongly face the period pain and say goodbye to the painkillers.

Price: $12.56

Care Me Menstrual Heating Pads

Another easy and effective way to get rid of menstrual cramps is by using these heating pads. These stick-on patches feature an innovative ultra-heat technology to provide 8-10 hours of continuous heat and warming comfort to relieve the menstrual cramps and associated abdominal pain or backache. They are comfortable to wear, self adhesive and stay in place on clothing.

Price: $12.99

Portable Girls Urinal Funnel

Women are not blessed with the ability to stand and pee which makes them more prone to bathroom-borne diseases. These disposable pee funnels are a knight in shining armour for every woman who dreads using a public washroom. These funnels let women pee while standing up and are especially handy when you are hiking or camping.

Price: $9.99

Toilet Seat Covers

We all have at least once in our lives dreaded sitting on toilet seats in public bathrooms. But when you are travelling, you do not have much of an option. These disposable toilet seat covers ensure zero contact with germs and are a must-have for those who commute or are prone to getting UTIs and other infections. Made from biodegradable paper, they can be safely disposed of in the bin after use.

Price: $11.97

Period Panties

Period panties feel like normal underwear, but they will make your period a more comfortable experience. Made from organic cotton, they are super soft, breathable and lightweight. They are highly absorbent, leak-proof and provide optimum comfort. They are specially designed for days with heavy flows, providing extra protection against leakage.

Price: $9.49

Rael Certified Organic Panty Liners

It is important to wear a panty liner especially if you face urine leakage, vaginal discharge and unexpected periods. These organic cotton panty liners can help keep the moisture away. They are really helpful for the last days of a period when you experience light bleeding. The antibacterial formula also protects you against foul odour and bacteria.

Price: $7.99

Vagisil Odor Block Daily Freshening Feminine Intimate Wipes

These intimate wipes are super handy especially if you are on the go or travelling. These daily freshening wipes help stop odour before it starts and will help you feel fresh all day long. They are hypoallergenic and pH balanced, and will provide upto 24 hours of odour protection.

Price: $3.47

