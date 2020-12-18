14 expert tips on how to take care of your skin during winter explains dermatologist Dr Rinky Kapoor

Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics is here to guide you through the perfect skincare routine for winter.

The nip in the air is signalling it is time to get those woollies out and get ready to enjoy the festive season. Your skin also indicates a change in the skin and hair care routine to help combat the harsh winter weather. Just like the early bird sale in the stores, the earlier you start with adapting your skincare routine for winters the more you will benefit and get a rosy glow as the reward.

Regardless of the skin and hair type, winter season warrants a skin and hair care routine changes for all of us. Between preparing for the festive season and the hustle-bustle of daily life, the dry, itchy, and flaky skin will just add to the woes. Chilly dry air sucks the moisture out of the skin and this combined with the hot air from the heater makes the skin dry from inside out making it look dehydrated, dry, tight and rough. Read of for some simple easy tips to help you sail through the winter with happy skin and hair.

- Chose products wisely: It is quite easy to reach for the heavy creams to get rid of the tightness on the skin but beware! Don’t blindly follow the routine of rich cleansers and facial moisturizes. Your skin will not be happy as they can clog up your pores. What you need are hydrating products that preserve the natural oil and moisture barrier that keeps your skin comfort. Avoid using masks, peels, alcohol-based products in winters.

- Layer correctly: Instead of using heavy-duty products, you need to layer a series of weightless hydrating products that will replenish the skin with essentials without robbing the skin its glow. The routine is cleanse-tone-serum-moisturize- sunscreen. Lightweight formulas will make your skin look and feel smoother, softer, and even-toned all through the day.

- Opt for just warm: It’s tempting to drink lots of hot water and even bathe in hot water for long times but for the sake of your skin and hair you will just have to resist this temptation. Hot showers dry the skin quickly and it can develop cracks and even eczema. Limit the showers to five minutes only.

- Address the skin concern: If you have acne or breakouts look for products containing ceramides and hyaluronic acid and glycerine. If your skin concern is excessive dead skin build-up then chose a toner with AHA or BHA as main ingredients.

- Cleanser: Switch to a creamy cleanser that is gentle and water-soluble and without fragrance and additives. Look for humectant ingredients in the cleanser. Ingredients such as chamomile and oatmeal will benefit your skin.

- Moisturizers: Shop for creams rather than lotions. Ingredients like apple cider vinegar, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, urea, sodium lactate or lactic acid, Shea butter and Argan oil etc. help maintain the pH balance of the skin without leaving behind a greasy residue. Moisturize day and night. Moisturized skin has a healthy glow and keeps skin problems such as wrinkles and blemishes at bay. Moisturize right after the shower to rebalance the skin barrier.

- Gels vs Soap: SLS and Paraben free shower gels will help nourish your skin. Opt for shower gels with Aloe vera, oils, and green apple extracts.

- Exfoliate with control: Use a gentle loofah to exfoliate your skin once or twice a week. Do not rub, or scrub too harshly. Neem, tulsi, strawberry, papaya, extracts, and light acids are good exfoliating ingredients. Exfoliation helps in skin regeneration and better product absorption.

- Add an alcohol-free toner to your routine: Toner will help balance the skin barrier and improve the absorption of moisturizer.

- Oil is good: Facial oils containing chamomile, lavender, jasmine, lemon, cold-pressed jojoba oil, and sandalwood are good for dry skin. Just a few drops to your skin after applying toner and gently rub in circular motions.

- Don’t ignore hands and feet: Use a good hand cream and moisturize immediately after washing. Apply a good feet cream on your toes before going to bed and wear socks over them to let the cream work its magic. Glycerine based creams and petroleum jelly can be the best friends for the hand to toe care.

- Yes to sunscreen: Apply sunscreen every day without fail. Even in winters, the sun can be harsh on your skin. Chose a skin suitable sunscreen with a min of 30+ SPF containing titanium or zinc oxide.

- Wear sunglasses to protect the skin around the eyes. This will help avoid the brown spots, crow’s feet, and forehead lines.

- Use hydrating sheet masks: Instead of clay-based masks opt for hydrating and moisturizing sheet masks for an instant pick me up for the skin.

- Don’t forget the lip balms: Use thick lip balms containing SPF for lips. Do not share your lip balm with others.

If you have skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema etc. then consult a dermatologist before including or excluding any products from your daily routine. A little maintenance now will save you a lot to of trouble from later.

