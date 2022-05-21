15 Electric shavers for men that will keep you groomed and polished

An old-school safety razor may do the job for you but it is certainly not a practical option for your day to day lifestyle. An electric shaver is a fast, easy and hassle-free way to keep your face looking clean and sharp, with minimal fuss, effort and nasty nicks on your end. An electric shaver is an essential grooming item, whether you shave frequently or opt to maintain full facial hair. We all find ourselves needing to use one at least once or twice a year, even if clean shaven isn’t our everyday look. Powered by motors and high-tech cutting mechanisms, electric shavers you can buy today are without a doubt the most efficient option for achieving baby-smooth skin with minimal maintenance and prep. The best electric razors are convenient and versatile — getting rid of scruff with just a few swipes and leaving your skin unharmed.

Our top 7 picks for electric shavers:

In this article:

1. History of electric shavers

2. 6 Benefits of an electric shaver

3. The 2 types of electric shavers

- Rotary Electric Shavers

- Electric Foil Shavers

4. The correct way to use an electric shaver

5. 5 Tips to maintain your electric shaver

Although shaving with a safety razor gained popularity thanks to the Kampfe Brothers and King C. Gillette in the early 1900s, electrics were deemed an advancement when they came to light in the 1920s. Canadian Jacob Schick made the invention late in the decade, as he was under the impression that if a man shaved properly every day, he could live to 120. That would have been nice, but just not having to spend money on shaving cream, soap and other products needed for wet shaving was a big enough win.

Schick’s first electric razor wasn’t a success. The first iteration was a bit clunky, as you needed both hands to operate it. When he finally perfected the design to make it all fit in one device, that’s when he had a hit. It sold for $25 back in the day and every man wanted to have one. By 1937, he had sold 1.5 million units.

1. Protection from nicks and cuts

Skin irritations, like nicks and cuts, can be frustrating to deal with when shaving. However, electric razors are less likely to cause them than traditional razors because the blade of an electric razor does come in contact with the skin. The foil of an electric razor acts as a barrier between the blade and the skin, so the shave is close, but not so close that cuts are a concern.

2. Less ingrown hairs

Many razors are made with multiple blades, so if shaving with one causes ingrown hairs, it might be a good idea to opt for an electric razor. Some skin types benefit from having a blade that’s close, but that doesn’t directly touch it. If you find that you often have ingrown hairs when using three- or five-blade razors, an electric shaver that creates space between the blade and skin may be right for you.

3. Protects sensitive skin

Electric shavers help capture hair without pulling and tugging on the skin, which reduces skin irritation. Newer technology in the razor industry also means that common issues, like skin discomfort or irritation associated with shaving, are reduced. The more we learn about how the skin reacts to shaving, the better we’re able to create electric razors that reduce the most common complaints of shaving.

4. Long-lasting blade

Although the upfront investment in an electric razor may be higher, the payoff means that you only have to replace the cutting head about once a year, depending on the manufacturer.

5. Easy shaving experience

Some electric razors are waterproof, making the process of shaving easier. You can cut down on the time it takes to shave by eliminating the use of shaving cream or water and still have a good experience.

6. Easy to clean

Not cleaning your razor blade can lead to debris and hair buildup, reducing the effectiveness of the blade. Luckily, it is easy to clean an electric razor. It may come with a cleaning station to make sure the razor is ready after each use to improve the process of sanitising for the next time you need it. In addition to being easy to clean, an electric razor does not need to be rinsed after each stroke, making it easy to use.

1. Rotary Electric Shavers

Rotary shavers are easily recognizable due to their distinct design. They have three or four rotating heads, hence the name, and they’re good for people that want to completely get rid of their facial hair on a regular basis. The guys with boosted testosterone and quick growing beards will find it convenient to reach for their rotary electric shaver each time they feel their stubble is growing a little too rugged for their taste.

For those that don’t want to shave every day and just make quick work of their beard troubles will find the electric rotary shavers incredibly effective. As with the design of the razor, you should remember to move it in a circular motion so that your face is completely covered through and through. The circular motion also makes sure that you get into the deep crevices that are hard to reach.

2. Electric Foil Shavers

Electric foil shavers have a thin layer of foil that covers its oscillating blades. This has two main reasons. It helps lift the hair away from the skin so that it can be cut neatly and so that the skin isn’t harmed during the shave. The limited blade on skin contact allows for the electric foil shaver to not irritate sensitive skin and not cause any cuts. Hence, it is a much gentler alternative to the electric rotary shaver.

The electric foil shaver usually comes in three or four blade options, and the four blade shaver will shave you faster and closer than a three blade shaver, simply because it is engineered to give you a closer shave with multiple blades going over a single hair follicle in quick succession. Unlike the rotary shaver, you don’t need to go over your face using a circular motion. You can just adopt a linear motion and normally shave as you would with a standard razor. This allows you to get a close shave.

1. Wash your face

Warm water, a hot shower, or a warm face cloth will help soften your beard and thus make it easier to get a clean shave. Wash your face with a gentle facial cleanser to get rid of any dirt that has built up.

2. Allow your face to adjust

It usually takes about 2 weeks to adjust to an electric shaver but during this time, the oils from your shaver will blend with those of your face.

3. Use an alcohol-based pre-shave

Alcohol based products will remove dirt and your skin’s natural oil (sebum) from your skin and make your facial hair stand straight up. Most pre-shave products include ingredients like vitamin E to ensure that your skin is protected and irritation is reduced.

4. Get the angle right

Hold the shaver at right angles to your face, and use your free hand to pull your skin taught as you shave so the hairs stand upright. This will ensure maximum contact with the skin, reduce shaving time and minimise snagging. Foil shavers work best using just back-and-forth strokes, while rotary shavers should also be used with circular motions.

5. Keep cool

Due to the fact that they’re motorised, most shavers generate a degree of operational heat – bad news for sensitive skin as it can cause irritation. Always tackle the sensitive areas like the neck first while the shaver is still cool. Press lightly and don’t go over the same spot repeatedly.

6. Keep your shaver clean

Debris can easily build up, especially if you have thick facial hair so be sure to regularly clean your electric razor. Do not bang your shavers or use tools that aren't specific to cleaning shavers.

The entire head of this shaver adjusts to every facial angle ensuring maximum coverage, while the dual flexing foils keep the blades in extremely close contact with your skin. The F5 boasts a 3 stage cutting system and cuts long hair to get a close shave. The sharp and long-lasting stainless blades ensure the hair is cut closely. The two independently enhanced flexing foil screens and pivoting neck adjust to the curves of your chin, cheeks and neck to relieve pressure and irritation while maximising closeness. The maintenance is quick and easy - just wash the shaver clean under the faucet.

Price: $97.95

Buy Now

The Braun Series 9 is the world’s most efficient electric shaver, designed for a flawless shave. The built-in responsive intelligence automatically adapts to the features of your face, for a shave that’s personal to you. The specialised head shaves more hair in the first stroke than any other premium electric razor. This slide-out precision trimmer helps you reach difficult areas like under your nose or sideburns. Made in Germany, this shaver is 100 percent waterproof, effective wet and dry, designed to last for up to seven years.

Price: $309.94

Buy Now

This shaver features dual steel, precision self-sharpening blades making up to 150,000 cutting actions per minute, requiring less strokes and resulting in reduced skin irritation. Powered by AI, the new Philips Shaver Series 9000 delivers personalised skin comfort and superior closeness even on a five-day beard. The coating reduces friction on skin by 25 percent, minimising skin irritation. A powerful Lithium-ion battery gives you up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving on a one-hour charge. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave. It is capable of dry and wet shaves, this shaver can be used with grooming and cleansing accessories and cleaned in as little as one minute.

Price: $229.99

Buy Now

This is the only trimmer you need to keep your manhood looking trim, neat, and clean. Soft ceramic blades featuring advanced SkinSafe Technology ensures confidence while trimming below-the-waist. This next-level male trimmer is cordless, waterproof, and includes a wireless charging dock for ultimate convenience. It also comes with adjustable trimming guards sizes 1 to 4 for different hair lengths. No matter what length you choose, you can be sure to get an even trim. Plus, it features rust-proof, ceramic snap-in blades for hygiene and sharpness. With the SkinSafe replaceable blade, you can have multiple blades ready for all body areas with hair. Feel more confident, comfortable, and healthy with a total grooming experience.

Price: $79.99

Buy Now

This travel-friendly rechargeable wet/dry electric shaver is shower and waterproof up to one metre. It features flexible foil cutters and a pivoting head for a comfortable shave, a non-slip grip and travel lock, and LED charging light. Featuring a lithium-ion battery that boasts a 90-minute run time for a charge time of 1 hour, plus a 5-minute quick charge option for when you need to shave fast. The flexible foils move with you, providing a more comfortable shave, the advanced foil pattern provides smooth shaves and features a long hair cutter bar as well as a full-size pop-up precision trimmer detailer.

Price: $59.90

Buy Now

Whether you’re shaving your head, your face, or touching up your fade between barber appointments, this straightforward yet powerful shaver is the one barbers turn to. With 80 minutes of run time in a single charge, this little bullet is just what you need to make sure there is no stubble in sight—ever.

Price: $67.99

Buy Now

This rechargeable OneBlade hybrid electric trimmer and shaver can trim, edge, and shave any length of hair. You can easily trim it down by clicking on combs for a fast and even trim in all the right places. You can also edge it up with a dual-sided blade for precise edging to line up your style easier than ever before. Shave your hair off with a fast moving cutter to shave long hair, but not too close so your skin stays comfortable. The replaceable OneBlade lasts up to 4 months.

Price: $34.99

Buy Now

For guys-on-the-go, this travel electric shaver is perfect for keeping yourself well-groomed anywhere, anytime. This shaver provides a clean shave on the go. With self-sharpening blades, it provides a close shave each time it is used. It also features independently floating heads that follow the curve of your face. The heads are precision engineered for a reliably close shave every time. The durable, self-sharpening blades won't wear down so your shave is always fast and clean. The independently floating heads follow the curve of your face.

Price: $31.95

Buy Now

This razor features intelligent sonic technology that automatically increases power while shaving in difficult areas and on denser hair. The Series 7 electric razor comes with an ActiveLift trimmer that captures flat-lying hairs in problem areas. The OptiFoil cuts hair as short as 0.05 mm for perfect closeness. The synergized foil and blades will give you a perfect shave. This shaver is 100 percent waterproof and captures flat-lying hairs in problem areas.

Price: $196

Buy Now

This electric razor uses an ultra-fast motor and 5-blade system to deliver up to 70,000 cross cuts per minute, making shaving quicker, smoother, and more efficient. You can shave wet or dry. It pivots effortlessly in 16 directions independently to follow and conform to the skin's natural contours and keep in close contact with the face, neck, chin and jaw. It senses beard densities and adjusts power 14 times/sec as you shave, ensuring smooth, even results. The stainless steel inner blades are precision honed to an acute 30-degrees, and the outer foil shaver system works to lift, capture and cut through even thick, dense beards with ease.

Price: $230.24

Buy Now

Enjoy 60 minutes shaving with only 2 hours USB quick charge with this shaver. The smart LED lights can display the percentage of power, so you can decide when to charge the electric shaver after shaving. The convenient and intelligent design is very suitable for home and travel use. 5 precision and close rotary blade heads of the razor adapts to the contour of your head and allows reaching more hair with every pass, resulting in smooth and close shave. A good choice for men’s bald head shaving, ensures gentle close shave of all areas of head and neck in a few minutes. For a better bald look, please use the hair clipper first to trim the hair to less than 5 mm then use the head shaver. Multifunctional detachable groomer sets include 4 attachments. Shaver head can be used for mens bald head or women's leg shaving. Facial cleansing brush is for facial cleansing. Nose and ear hair trimmer for nose hair removal. Steel precision hair clipper with 4 trimming guards for different hair and beard. It has a waterproof design for wet or dry use, with shaving foam or without, even in the shower.

Price: $28.99

Buy Now

Enjoy a clean shave that follows your face's contours with 5-directional pivot, flex and floating movements. The head reaches your face at the ideal angle and adjusts to the curves of your face and neck, creating smooth contact with your skin. Get a convenient dry shave or a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam, even in the shower. With ComfortCut blades, you get a clean shave that's comfortable on your skin. Rounded caps shield 27 self-sharpening blades to gently cut hair just above skin level and help the shaver glide smoothly over your skin. It features a pop-up trimmer for moustache and sideburns The package includes an electric shaver, travel pouch, charging stand power cord and protective cap.

Price: $79.99

Buy Now

This device is specifically crafted for Black men with coarse, tough hair. Avoid irritation, bumps, or discoloration with the help of this smooth, precise blade and its seamless, easy cutting power. The soft-touch grip and custom-faceted body gives you superior control and 360 degree non-slip handling. It has consistent power with or without a cord, with 6 plus hours of cordless power. The blades repel dirt, oil and build-up to help prevent irritation. For a simple cleaning, wipe it with a damp cloth, or use a brush to more deeply clean the blade, firmly holding its base to ensure it stays in place.

Price: $169.99

Buy Now

This men’s trimmer that goes everywhere - chest, legs, arms, groin and more, this body groomer gently trims as close as .01mm for a smooth feel all over. The Skin Protective Blade Technology helps reduce skin irritation, cutting body hair cleanly in whatever direction you choose. The hypoallergenic stainless-steel blades are ideal for sensitive skin. The mens body trimmer uses an I-shaped body and V-shaped head to easily shave in even narrow and complicated places such as the back, groin and buttocks.

Price: $69.99

Buy Now

This electric razor features three pressure-sensitive shaving elements for shaving efficiency and skin comfort. The 3 moving shaving elements (3-Flex head) adapt to every facial contour for maximum skin contact. Proven even on difficult 3-day beards. You can use it with water, foam or gel for even better gliding and a smoother skin feeling. The sensitive blades automatically retract to protect your skin. For a gentle shave and smooth skin feeling. It is fully waterproof, which means you can conveniently rinse it for easy and hygienic cleaning. It provides full charge in 1 hour for 45 minutes of shaving time. 5-min Quick Charge is enough for one shave.

Price: $39.94

Buy Now

1. Clean your razor regularly

Nothing damages the blades and foil of an electric shaver more than build-ups of hair clippings, dead skin, dirt and other nasty things that also form an environment where bacteria will thrive. This debris will also clog your razor, putting more stress on the motor and the shaver won’t cut the hairs efficiently, causing the hairs to get snagged and you’ll have an overall poor shaving experience. A clean, sanitised razor will provide closer and smoother shaves and will greatly reduce the risk of bacteria infecting the skin.

2. Lubricate your shaver

The friction of the cutting blades against the foil or combs will lead to premature wear and you’ll need to replace those parts sooner. Also, this friction can generate excessive heat, causing irritation and discomfort. There is a very simple fix to this problem: lubricate the cutting blades using a light oil before shaving. A couple of drops on the outside of each foil/comb is all it takes, but it will make a world of difference.

3. Use a spray cleaner & lubricant

While cleaning sprays are not absolutely necessary, I think they make a great addition and you should really use one, especially if your shaver doesn’t seem to cut as well as it used to. It is best to use them alongside the lubricating method described above (once or twice a week should suffice). They clean, degrease, break down hard water deposits and also lubricate your shaver.

4. Handle with care

While most electric shavers are very sturdy and built to last, their cutting assembly is very fragile and can be easily damaged. The blades and foils are very sensitive to mechanical shocks; for example, you should never tap the foils directly on the sink to remove hairs or use any harsh method to clean the cutting blades or foils as they are extremely fragile. Always use the protective cap and take all the necessary precautions, especially when travelling.

5. Replace worn out foils & blades

Regardless of whether you’re using a rotary or foil razor, the cutting elements will eventually wear out and will need to be replaced. Failing to do so will result in poor performance. Never try to squeeze another shave or two from a dull blade or worn foils. Depending on your shaving habits and your particular shaver, these parts will usually need to be replaced once every year or so. Always buy the original parts recommended by the manufacturer for your particular razor. An important aspect to be considered when purchasing an electric razor is the cost of these parts.

The best electric shavers will help you to achieve exactly the look you want, whether that's a smooth shave or a five o’clock shadow. They are also a great alternative to a traditional razor as they prevent the possibility of nicks, cuts and burns - making them the best choice for men with sensitive skin. Mentioned above is a list of the best electric shavers that you can choose from.

