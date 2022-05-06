15 Nail colors for brides to opt for their romantic big day

If you are all set to tie the knot with the love of your life, we are sure you must be well aware about the struggles of getting everything right on your big day. From your magical, fairytale-like bridal dress to your perfect glam, your wedding day is all about you! Modern brides are rewriting rules on what to wear for the big day, and we’re all for it. That said, whether you tend to be more of a classic, conventional bride or are looking for something avant garde, there’s an easy canvas on which to display an extra peep of personality on your nail extensions. And while nail colors may be way further down on that list, it’s worth spending a little time pre-wedding to pick your color. After all, nothing makes a stunning engagement ring and new wedding band combo pop more than a gorgeous manicure.

Between the signing of your marriage certificate, the detailed shots your photographer snaps, and the demands to see your new wedding ring, your hands are going to get serious time in the spotlight. Hence, some nail care is essential. You'd think that after choosing a wedding outfit, shoes, and a hairstyle, selecting a shade of nail polish for the big day would be easy, but it’s understandable to feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of options. That’s why we have shortlisted a few nail colors, designs and patterns that will be just perfect for your wedding day.

What to look for in a wedding nail polish?

1. Color: The perfect nail color will complement your skin tone and effortlessly fit into your look on your wedding day.

2. Finish: Nail polishes come in a variety of finishes, from matte to creme to sheer. Which one you choose is entirely up to your personal tastes. However, a sheer finish is great if you want to go with a subtle pop of color that would be overpowering if it was opaque.

3. Chip Resistant: Of course, you don't want to see a chipped nail on your wedding day. Look for chip-resistant nail polishes and use a topcoat.

Romantic nail colors to opt for your big day:

Scroll down to take a look at the most romantic bridal nail colors that will enhance your bridal look and make your engagement ring pop!

If you are a bride who loves warm and cool neutrals, then opt for a natural nude shade. Nude shades vary and may not flatter every skin tone, hence, this set consists of 6 nude shades for you to choose from. Clean and natural, the understated effect can’t be beaten for the minimalist bride. This 6 piece nude set gel polish colors are made from 9 toxin-free ingredients that makes it safe and has low odor. The natural skin tone gel nail polish set is long lasting for 21 plus days with perfect shine under proper application - with base gel top coat under the full application process.

Price: $11.89

Buy Now

There’s something slightly vintage and retro about this blush hue, which makes it a great choice for the ultra-feminine bride. A pastel pink is a perfect sheer shade, but with enough courage to make it noticeable. It is perfect for the bride who is looking for a more subtle, nearly nude natural nail. This set comes with 6 gel nail polish colors in the shades of pink. It lasts around 4 weeks if you properly buff your nail bed and apply base coat and top coat.

Price: $15.99

Buy Now

If your dress is white, you really can't go wrong with a sleek bright white manicure to match. Nothing says "bridal" quite like that classic wedding white hue. Designed with care and precision, this gel nail polish has low odor, rich color, middle consistency, self-evenly, and no shrink and edge. It is high gloss, long-lasting, chip-resistant, and provides up to 21 days of wear.

Price: $6.99

Buy Now

If you still haven’t found your “something blue”, then maybe your nails can help you with that. This set consists of all the different shades of blue - from pastel to electric. Opt for a darker shade for an unexpected bridal manicure or an icy blue for a pastel wedding nail color we all dream about. This set of nail paints is a blend of blue aesthetics shades for a fresh look that’s perfect for a spring or a summer wedding! With proper application, it lasts at least 3 weeks.

Price: $13.99

Buy Now

A subtle nail art would be just perfect for your big day. This set of fake nails comes with 24 pieces of almond fake nails, 1 mini nail glue and 10 sizes. They are made with high-quality material and are not easy to chip or break and are strong enough to last for 1-3 weeks. The elegant glossy fake nails adapt to a gentle nude pink color, dotted with blue and white stripes, to help the bride show confidence and charm on her big day.

Price: $7.93

Buy Now

For fall brides leaning into the season, a maroon red shade would just be perfect! A maroon red is a subtle yet a striking manicure that will add a pop of color to your wedding outfit and also add an edge. This gel nail polish is made of natural resin which is environmentally friendly and high-quality. With proper application, it can last upto 3 weeks.

Price: $5.99

Buy Now

A creamy lilac shade really has the ability to make a bride stand out. It is a great alternative for brides who want something other than beige or pink. This set consists of 4 alluring lilac shades including the pantone color of the year - Very Peri. It provides a mirror shine finish and with a proper application, it can last for at least 2 weeks.

Price: $11.99

Buy Now

A pearl manicure is a top choice for any bride who wants a manicure that sparkles alongside her rings. This 2-in-1 shimmer gel nail polish can not only be a pearl gel polish but also can be thread shell nail gel. This pearl gel polish is long lasting for 21 plus days with perfect shine under proper application - with base gel top coat under the full application process.

Price: $7.99

Buy Now

Neutral nail polishes aren’t limited to shades of nude. Gray is often an overlooked neutral that feels wholly modern (and just a bit moody) but without ever daring to overpower your look. This set of gel nail paint consists of 6 shades including nude grays and glitter gel nail polish. Gray tones are in season every season! I It is inspired by the shades of African Elephants which symbolize good luck, power, positivity, success, wisdom and experience!

Price: $11.89

Buy Now

Match the metal of your engagement ring and go for glam with a metallic manicure in gorgeous silver. This nail paint has a special metal mirror texture, after applying it, the nails will show a reflective mirror effect, making your nails beautiful and charming. The special high-grade texture production keeps the beautiful nail effect for a long time and brings long-lasting luster.

Price: $9.98

Buy Now

If you want to exude a dose of drama but don't want to go all out, try a soft taupe. The smoky shade gives a nice edginess without coming on too strong. Plus it looks great with a gold ring! This gel nail polish provides a radiant color and shine that lasts upto 8 days. Formulated to be the ultimate chip-resistant nail polish, this gorgeous manicure lasts longer than a traditional nail polish.

Price: $6.49

Buy Now

Orange is an unconventional hue that will add a pop of color to your white wedding dress, and you're sure to stand out from the crowd. You can even match your nails to other aspects of your decor. This nail polish has a high-quality formula, and is fashionable and avant-garde. It is rich in natural resin, making your nail bed safer, preventing nail chipping, breakage and yellowing.

Price: $5.94

Buy Now

If you are an alternative bride who wants to add some edginess to her big-day look, then black nails are for you! You can go matte or shiny, with square, round, or pointed tips. Trust us, an all-black manicure will look awesome against a boho-inspired ivory gown. This gel nail polish is made with natural resin which is environmentally friendly and high-quality. With proper application, it lasts upto 3 weeks.

Price: $5.99

Buy Now

If you want to add an oomph to your bridal manicure, then a shiny gold nail polish can instantly add magic.This nail paint has a special metal mirror texture, after applying it, the nails will show a reflective mirror effect, making your nails beautiful and charming. The special high-grade texture production keeps the beautiful nail effect for a long time and brings long-lasting luster.

Price: $9.98

Buy Now

Nothing says classic quite like a French mani, but don't think you're obligated to stick with the customary style if it doesn't speak to you. For a fresh take on the traditional French manicure, play with the color of the tip like this set of fake nails. It comes with 24 pieces of medium length coffin fake nails, 1 mini nail glue and 10 sizes. Just clean your nails, pick the right size and apply glue on nails, press on nails for 10 seconds!

Price: $7.93

Buy Now

Benefits of gel nail polish:

1. Long-lasting: The biggest benefit when using gel nail polish is that it lasts much longer than regular nail polish. In fact, gel polish can last up to four weeks. It will not easily chip, break, or peel.

2. Adds protection: If your nails are particularly weak, or prone to splitting easily, then a gel nail polish can help to strengthen and protect them. It acts as a natural barrier against dirt and pollutants.

3. Dries quickly: When using regular polish the drying process can take up to an hour for the nail to fully dry. These types of nail polish are more prone to smudges and chips because of the longer drying process. A gel nail polish dries in just sixty seconds, freeing up the time to get on with your day.

4. Lets you experiment: Since gel nail polish is much easier to apply than regular polish. It is much easier to apply layers to create your design, as each layer can be cured, so it is fully dry, before applying the next layer. You can use bold and bright colors, metallic, and truly express your personality.

5. Looks and feels natural: Gel nails look and feel just like natural nails. This is because the gel polish is applied in thin layers, allowing the nail to easily bend and to be flexible! This is in direct contrast to acrylic nails that are rigid. Another good piece of news is that there is no odor!

How to apply gel nail polish?

1. Cut and file nails: The first step is to shape your nails. Use a nail clipper to trim them to the size and shape you want, then use a nail file to round out the edges for smooth application.

2. Push the cuticles down and apply cuticle oil: Use a cuticle pusher to push your cuticles back and make more of your nail visible. Then, apply cuticle oil to nourish the skin surrounding your nails.

3. Buff your nails: Buffing your nails helps to make sure the surface is smooth for application, and primed to bond with the gel.

4. Clean nails: Clean your nails thoroughly with rubbing alcohol or cleanser to allow the polish to adhere directly to your natural nail.

5. Apply base coat: Use a good gel base coat. This will ensure that the polish adheres properly and lasts as long as possible.

6. Apply gel nail polish: Apply each layer in a thin coat all the way to the edges of the nail, being mindful not to stray onto the skin. You want to apply the gel polish as close to the cuticle as possible.

7. Apply top coat: Once your nail color is applied to your liking, apply a top coat to ensure that the color is sealed and to give your nails that characteristic shine.

8. Cure with UV light: Put each hand under a UV lamp for at least 60 seconds to cure your nail paint so that it lasts for weeks.

How to apply fake nails?

1. Select the right size: To ensure you’ve chosen the right nail, check the number on the back of the press-on; zero is the largest for your thumb and 11 is the smallest for your pinky finger.

2. Cleanse: After pushing back your cuticles to remove excess skin, cleanse the nail with an alcohol prep pad to ensure there are no oils or dirt on your hands.

3. Reach for glue: To prolong your nails, which typically last five to 10 days, add a touch of glue.

4. Apply at an angle: When applying press-ons, bring the nail right up to your cuticle line and apply at a downward angle. Follow by applying pressure to the center of the nail and pinching at both sides

5. File: While it may be tempting to file the press-on as soon as it hits your natural nail, wait until after you’ve applied the entire set to shape.

As a bride, things around you might get overwhelming and you may find it difficult to get everything right. From your dress to your makeup to your shoes, everything needs to be just perfect! But in the chaos, do not forget your nails. To help make a quick and perfect choice we have mentioned the best nail colors above for a romantic bridal look.

