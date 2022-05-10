17 Fall nail colors that are super trendy and glamorous

Fall is the best season of the year and also the perfect time to add some color to your life. Although fall means chunky sweaters, leather booties and cozy flannels it also means colorful nail polishes! Considering the cold weather, you may safely predict the warm colors like black, navy and reds. But we also have some surprises in store for you. Like, how about a soothing white to match the weather or a soft lilac to bring in some refreshment? Fall is that time of the year when the entire weather changes, and so should your nails. It’s all about opting for a shade less ordinary and adopting a fresh fall nail color that’s a real headliner. So without further ado, let’s take a look at the top fall nail colors.

What to look for in a fall nail polish?

1. Color: The perfect nail color will complement your skin tone and effortlessly fit into your look on your wedding day.

2. Finish: Nail polishes come in a variety of finishes, from matte to creme to sheer. Which one you choose is entirely up to your personal tastes. However, a sheer finish is great if you want to go with a subtle pop of color that would be overpowering if it was opaque.

3. Chip Resistant: Of course, you don't want to see a chipped nail on your wedding day. Look for chip-resistant nail polishes and use a topcoat.

17 Fall nail colors that are trendy and glam:

Scroll down to take a look at the trendiest fall nail colors that will enhance your fall look and make your outfits pop!

Considering the last few years, it is safe to say that blue is the new black. And this fall will be no different. Although the cold season may gravitate you towards the deeper tones, we suggest you try a lighter more dreamy mani before plunging into the deep end of the spectrum. A pastel blue shade will look powdered and neat, and will wear like a soft blue cloud. It will also look great with any type of outfit be it casual or formal. Whether you’re a blonde or brunette, a pastel blue will look good on any skin tone and any nail shape.

Are you red-y for the cold weather to kick in? Red nails never really go out of style and for good reason. However, the best shade of red nails are gentle on the eye and more romantic in their undertones. For a more modern and urbane look, opt for shades of reds like cherry, berry, brick and cranberry. Remember, you can extend any shade to your lips to accent the beauty of your hands. Red is a color that works well on short nails as well as long.

The duchess herself, Meghan Markle has been seen rocking a striking teal nail color. A royal teal is the perfect color choice to refresh your nails and give them a unique twist this season. Lighter teal and turquoise are more of summer nail colors, but a dark teal is just perfect for the fall. This nail paint will last upto 2 to 3 weeks without chipping.

If a delicious bar of chocolate or a glass of hot chocolate satisfies your midnight fall cravings, then you need to pay ode to this life-saving dessert with your nails! This nail color was quite a rage in the ‘70s and it deserves a comeback. A comeback color that’s not only sweet, but also a tad luxurious, and adds a definite bite when coordinating with your lighter neutrals. As the temperature drops, this hot chocolate nail hue will work a treat with cozy woolens and as a complement to brown leather boots. This gel nail polish is made of natural resin which is non-toxic and environmentally-friendly.

Fuchsia is DEFINITELY the color of the season! You need to bring this color into your fall attire as much as possible. Add trendy fuchsia clothing to your wardrobe if you haven’t already. But if bright fuchsia pink outfits are just too loud for you, how about you start with your nails? Blooming with exotic allure, this enchanting nail color will remind you of a corsage of orchids, introducing a flash of hothouse flair to your fall. The vibrancy of fuchsia will not only enliven your nails; it will also elevate your mood. With proper application, this nail polish will last at least 3 weeks.

The perfect way to bring in the cold season is with a frosty, soothing gray. You can opt for a matte finish to show off the graceful hue or go for a glossy finish to add a silvery perfection. Being an understated shade, your light gray nails will look equally elegant at a business meeting or at the wedding. If the blacks and whites are too mainstream for you, this divine shade looks super feminine and can be partnered with a solid black tailoring to heighten a sense of drama. This nail polish is formulated to be the ultimate chip-resistant nail polish. It will give you a gorgeous manicure that lasts longer than a traditional nail polish.

This fall, sprinkle on some glitter and spruce up your nails in a spectacular style. From cocktails to festive occasions, sparkly nails are a brilliant way to show off your hands to the hilt. There are so many shades to choose from, hence we love this glitter polish set that features 6 alluring shades ranging from sparkly black to rose, gold and silver. Your jazzy hands will dazzle brightly when accompanied by a little black dress. Or go the full diva and accent with a silver metallic bag or a sequined blazer. A glittered manicure will add fun and drama to any boring outfit and is bound to set you apart!

The soft shade of sand or a blissful beige is possibly the most versatile and elegant looking nail color on our list. With a subtle range of undertones, from custard to gray mist, this new neutral is for the consummate sophisticate who always looks pulled together with minimal fuss. The popularity of neutral tones comes from its ease of effort and it is simply so versatile that it can be worn in any environment, yet manages to look extraordinary. Irrespective of your skin tone, a neutral-toned manicure is flattering to all. This set contains 6 pieces of classic nude neutral gel polish colors that are made from 9 toxin-free ingredients which makes it safe with low odor. It has no harsh ingredients or adhesives that lead to damaged nails.

If you want to stay unpredictable and always look breathtaking, then holographic nails are the way to go! Gigi Hadid first rocked holographic pink nails at the Met Gala, and since then their popularity has only grown. Overtaking straight metallics, it’s easier to achieve than it looks. Reflective pigments can be layered upon your regular varnish to give this mani its mirror finish. This set contains 6 holographic shades ranging from pink and purple to silver and gold. For a more sophisticated look, opt for a purple or pink that will subtly glow with a delicate shimmer rather than have a full-on futuristic feel. No matter how far you push it, a holographic sheen will never look too OTT or gaudy.

Olive green is a gorgeous grayish-green shade that has gained major popularity in the recent few years. The color is not so bold and bright that it is hard to wear and can pair well with multiple colors. This gorgeous shade of green will also remind you of the fragile green leaves that are now changing their colors. You can also play around with the finishes, opting for matte nails or a glitter lacquer for a feminine touch. This nail polish is made with rich, premium pigments and you can attain a full color with just one simple coat. It is color resistant, flexible, shiny resistant and long lasting. It lasts up to 21 days under proper application.

A bright yellow is the easiest color to wear among the other brighter shades. It can be a cheerful addition to your nail art and has an energy to it. It is also an excellent way to brighten up your day and your appearance. Yellow also has a certain warmth that makes it a great and popular choice for the autumn season. Pair it with your muted-toned clothes to make a statement. No matter what you wear, your nails are bound to be the center of attention. This gel nail polish is made of natural resin which is non-toxic and environmentally-friendly.

If you want to opt for something timeless, classic and safe, then a white manicure is the way to go. In addition to giving your nails a clean and crisp appearance, it is also a color associated with purity, innocence, and new beginnings. It is a wonderful hue because it matches everything and is easy to wear. It is universally flattering and it suits all skin tones. This should be a welcome addition to your fall nail polish collection because it is a color that can be worn to both casual events and more formal ones. You can also wear this shade differently like with French manicure tips. Made with 9 toxin-free ingredients, it is healthy and has low odor. It contains no harsh ingredients or adhesives that lead to damaged nails.

Orange is associated with warmth, joy, and determination and is a beautiful hue to wear on its own or paired with exciting nail art. A bright orange is a fantastic choice for the woman who wants to make a statement. It is associated with sunshine and creativity and makes even the simplest manicure look fun and daring. It is an exciting choice for the Fall and will beautifully match the colors of the leaves. It will look great when paired with your chunky knits and soft sweaters. This shade looks especially good on women with an olive skin tone. It is composed of 11 non-toxic, vegetarian and cruelty-free ingredients that make people feel good. The nail polish is rich in natural resin, making your nail bed safer, preventing nail chipping, breakage and yellowing. Enjoy a quality salon perfect nail with a nail-friendly formula.

If you want to add a playful and elegant twist to your pastel and soft nail shades, then opt for a navy blue. Navy blue is a rich shade that is often associated with luxury and elegance. It is a fantastic color for nails and will give your hands a fun update. When it comes to styling, you can wear solid, neutral tones and let your manicure be the focus of your appearance. This nail polish has low smell, rich color, middle consistency, is self-evenly with no shrink and edge. This royal blue nail gel can be highly pigmented and last up for 21 days with proper application.

Lilac has really gained popularity in recent years. It is a pretty and easy-to-wear color because it is soft and pale. It is a light shade of violet and is often used in wedding events or formal occasions because it is so feminine and easy to mix and match with. It also symbolizes love and devotion, so if you want to make a subtle statement with your nails, this could be a sweet option. This shade also looks super aesthetic and can be matched with any shade and outfit. This set consists of 4 alluring lilac shades including the pantone color of the year - Very Peri. It provides a mirror shine finish and with a proper application, it can last for at least 2 weeks.

A blush pink shade is probably one of the prettiest and safest shades that actually can be donned in any season. This shade is bound to add a subtle statement to your attires this Fall season. It is a medium tone of pink and is universally flattering on women of all ages and skin tones. Not only that, but this is a great color regardless of your nail length and shape and can be worn anywhere, including more formal events and the workplace. It is an easy-to-style hue, and the muted color allows you to play around with added details. You can achieve the best salon look from the comfort of your own home with this nail polish that lasts upto 8 days. Formulated to be the ultimate chip-resistant nail polish, it will give you a gorgeous manicure that lasts longer than a traditional nail polish.

If you are a modern, bold woman who loves to be the center of attention always, then a bold black nail color is perfect for this Fall. Black is a daring shade that demands attention. The hue is associated with sophistication, power, mystery, and style and is excellent on its own or as the base for nail art and interesting details. The beauty of black nail color is its versatility, and there are many ways to try it out, allowing you to find something to suit your personality. That said, black has a slightly rebellious feel and is worn by women who want to get their hands noticed. The nail polish is rich in natural resin, making your nail bed safer, preventing nail chipping, breakage and yellowing. Enjoy a quality salon perfect nail with a nail-friendly formula.

Benefits of gel nail polish:

1. Long-lasting: The biggest benefit when using gel nail polish is that it lasts much longer than regular nail polish. In fact, gel polish can last up to four weeks. It will not easily chip, break, or peel.

2. Adds protection: If your nails are particularly weak, or prone to splitting easily, then a gel nail polish can help to strengthen and protect them. It acts as a natural barrier against dirt and pollutants.

3. Dries quickly: When using regular polish the drying process can take up to an hour for the nail to fully dry. These types of nail polish are more prone to smudges and chips because of the longer drying process. A gel nail polish dries in just sixty seconds, freeing up the time to get on with your day.

4. Lets you experiment: Since gel nail polish is much easier to apply than regular polish. It is much easier to apply layers to create your design, as each layer can be cured, so it is fully dry, before applying the next layer. You can use bold and bright colors, metallic, and truly express your personality.

5. Looks and feels natural: Gel nails look and feel just like natural nails. This is because the gel polish is applied in thin layers, allowing the nail to easily bend and to be flexible! This is in direct contrast to acrylic nails that are rigid. Another good piece of news is that there is no odor!

How to apply gel nail polish?

1. Cut and file nails: The first step is to shape your nails. Use a nail clipper to trim them to the size and shape you want, then use a nail file to round out the edges for smooth application.

2. Push the cuticles down and apply cuticle oil: Use a cuticle pusher to push your cuticles back and make more of your nail visible. Then, apply cuticle oil to nourish the skin surrounding your nails.

3. Buff your nails: Buffing your nails helps to make sure the surface is smooth for application, and primed to bond with the gel.

4. Clean nails: Clean your nails thoroughly with rubbing alcohol or cleanser to allow the polish to adhere directly to your natural nail.

5. Apply base coat: Use a good gel base coat. This will ensure that the polish adheres properly and lasts as long as possible.

6. Apply gel nail polish: Apply each layer in a thin coat all the way to the edges of the nail, being mindful not to stray onto the skin. You want to apply the gel polish as close to the cuticle as possible.

7. Apply top coat: Once your nail color is applied to your liking, apply a top coat to ensure that the color is sealed and to give your nails that characteristic shine.

8. Cure with UV light: Put each hand under a UV lamp for at least 60 seconds to cure your nail paint so that it lasts for weeks.

How to apply fake nails?

1. Select the right size: To ensure you’ve chosen the right nail, check the number on the back of the press-on; zero is the largest for your thumb and 11 is the smallest for your pinky finger.

2. Cleanse: After pushing back your cuticles to remove excess skin, cleanse the nail with an alcohol prep pad to ensure there are no oils or dirt on your hands.

3. Reach for glue: To prolong your nails, which typically last five to 10 days, add a touch of glue.

4. Apply at an angle: When applying press-ons, bring the nail right up to your cuticle line and apply at a downward angle. Follow by applying pressure to the center of the nail and pinching at both sides

5. File: While it may be tempting to file the press-on as soon as it hits your natural nail, wait until after you’ve applied the entire set to shape.

This Fall, give your nails the attention and care they deserve by opting for the perfect nail color. Your outfit definitely is important but it's your nails that play an integral role in making you stand out and your hands pop. Mentioned above is a list of the top fall nail colors that will add a magnificent touch to your autumn look.

