2 in 1: THIS versatile homemade DIY mask can deal with both your skincare and haircare woes

If you know us, you know how big of an advocate we are when it comes to everything skincare and haircare. As an added guilty pleasure, we do love to experiment with our DIY home remedies and while we have failed miserably quite a lot of times (don’t even ask!), we are still all in for this love-hate relationship which has now mostly turned into love because of the right ingredients we use. Which is why we’re here to share this expert knowledge that we’ve developed over the years of trying and failing.

Today, we bring to you this versatile DIY mask that can be used for both the skin and hair. Surprised? Yes, we were too but when you see how it benefits the skin and hair, you’ll be surprised even more!

All you need:

5 tablespoons of Yoghurt

3 tablespoons of Honey

1 Tablespoon of diluted Lemon Juice

How to:

1. As easy as it sounds, all you need to do is mix all the ingredients in a bowl until you get a smooth consistency.

2. Apply it religiously on your face first. You’re bound to make a bit of mess, so be prepared!

3. Now, grab the same mask and start applying it to the lengths of your hair and slowly start moving upwards.

4. Leave everything on for around 25-30 minutes and let the ingredients do its magic!

PRO TIP: Yoghurt tends to have a pungent smell, so as an optional ingredient here if you have essential oils around, you can pop in a few drops of it!

Benefits:

Yoghurt:

Yoghurt also is known as curd or dahi is a great natural moisturiser. The natural bacteria present in yoghurt known as probiotics clears up any bacterial overgrowth on the skin. It also deals with infections like dandruff. The lactic acid present also cleans the pores and hair follicles to get rid of all the dead skin cells. It also moisturises the hair strands leaving it soft and supple!

Honey:

Another natural moisturiser, honey is filled with anti-bacterial properties that help deal with everything from acne-prone skin to itchy scalp.it speeds up the healing process of the skin and hence works as a great ingredient for the mask!

Lemon Juice

Lemon is acidic in nature which is why we’re diluting it before using on our skin and hair. Please do a patch test before applying it all over. Now, coming to the benefits, lemon is known to balance the pH level of the skin and hence deals with issues like acne and dandruff. Belonging to the citric family, it is also rich in vitamin C which is an important ingredient when it comes to anything skincare (including the scalp).

If you have any questions, feel free to drop in a comment!

Credits :getty images

