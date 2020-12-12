2 DIY anti frizz hair masks to try over the weekend for soft, silky and nourished hair

Looking for a way to restore your hair's moisture over the weekend? We've got the right DIY hair mask for you!

Frizzy hair can be an issue no matter what the season. Frizziness usually takes teh front seat during the monsoons, but for people with perpetually frizzy hair, you know that there’s no season that can be your best friends. Winters tend to make your hair more dry than usual hence spoiling the usual texture altogether. So, instead of sitting at home and sulking about your mane, all you can do is take the extra time you have on your hand over the weekend and try these easy yet effective anti-frizz masks.

Extreme moisturisation

One thing that frizzy hair needs is moisturising and you can easily do it with the following ingredients from your pantry.

3 tablespoons of coconut oil

3 vitamin E capsules

½ cup of yoghurt

How to:

1. Thoroughly mix coconut oil and yoghurt in a bowl until you get a smooth paste. This will take 5 minutes, so have patience while stirring the mixture. You do not want lumps of yoghurt in your hair.

2. Once you get a smooth mixture, picture the oil out of the vitamin E capsules and mix well.

3. Once you have your mixture ready, apply it on your hair and scalp religiously. You want your hair to soak in the moisture so make sure there’s ample amount of the hair mask.

4. Leave the mask on for around 35-40 minutes. If you think its drying off too quickly even 25 minutes would suffice.

5. Rinse it off with a mild shampoo and let it air dry to see the magic for yourself!

Repairing mask

To keep your hair both moisturised and nourished, you will need to repair the dry hair shaft first and what better way to do it than with the ingredient with the highest protein content?

All you need:

3 tablespoons of olive oil/almond oil

1 raw egg

How to:

1. Usually one whisked egg used directly on your hair works but it does dry up quickly hence, a moisturising oil works best.

2. All you need to do is mix the two ingredients well in a bowl.

3. Apply the mask on your scalp and lengths of the hair and leave it on for 40 minutes.

4. Shampoo and condition the usual way for soft, frizz-free hair!

