2 DIY leave in conditioners that help in reducing frizz while also making your hair manageable

Leave-in conditioners are a great way to prevent dryness, frizz and make your hair look manageable. Check it out

If you didn’t already know, leave-in conditioners are one of the best hair care ingredients in the market. If you’re someone who has dry, frizzy hair or baby hair and flyouts don’t leave you alone, leave-in conditioners are the best choice for you. They’re applied right after a shower and work wonders in making your hair soft and smooth just like your normal conditioners would. Here are 2 recipes that are extremely easy to make and work well on most hair types:

Coconut Oil Leave-in conditioner

All you need:

1½ tablespoons of coconut oil

1 vitamin E capsule

100 ml distilled water

How to:

1. In a bowl, heat coconut oil until it’s warm enough to touch.

2. Puncture one vitamin E capsule into the oil and mix it thoroughly.

3. Put this oil and vitamin mixture in a spray bottle and add water to it.

4. Shake the bottle well and you’ll see oil and water separating. Make sure to shake it like this before every use.

5. Apply on your damp hair after every wash and scrunch your hair to see the difference.

Aloe Vera Leave-in conditioner

All you need:

1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 vitamin E capsule

5 tablespoons of water

How to:

1. In a bowl, mix aloe vera gel and olive oil and give it a stir. You might want to stir for a few minutes until well-combined.

2. Puncture one vitamin E capsule to the mix and fill all the ingredients in a pump bottle.

3. Add water to the bottle and shake well so that all the ingredients are combined.

4. Pump the mixture out and use it on your damp hair.

Credits :getty images

