2 DIY neem facepacks that will help refresh your skin over the weekend

Neem is one of the best natural ingredients when it comes to skincare. It not only works well to maintain a youthful radiance but also helps in reducing acne and it’s scars. However, it is important to use neem in the cleanest and best way possible. Neem leaves need to be cleansed in order to get rid of all the dirt and grime accumulated on it.

Honey and neem face pack

All you need:

10 neem leaves

2 teaspoons of honey

Pinch of cinnamon

How to:

1. Take 10-12 neem leaves and crush it into a paste.

2. Add honey and a pinch of cinnamon to the mix if you have acne prone skin.

3. Apply it all over your face and leave it on for 10 minutes.

4. Rinse with cold water and complete the routine with a toner and moisturiser.

Neem and Fuller’s Earth mask

All you need:

15 neem leaves

2 teaspoons of rose water

2 teaspoons of fuller’s earth aka multani mitti

How to:

1. Start by crushing 10-15 neem leaves into a paste and add a few sprays of rose water to it.

2. Now, add 2 teaspoons of fullers earth to the mix and make a runny paste.

3. Apply the paste on your face and neck immediately after you mix it and leave it on for 15 minutes.

5. Rinse with cold water and spray your face with rose water.

6. Complete your pamper session with a religious amount of moisturiser.

