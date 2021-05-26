2 DIY shampoos for gorgeous and luscious locks

Make your hair cleansing routine clean, chemical, and fuss-free. Because your locks deserve the best care and nutrition.

Worried about frizzy, greasy, and unkempt hair? When was the last time you made a healthy decision for your hair? It is no easy task to care for your hair probably due to texture, unhealthy lifestyle, stress, or the many shifts in weather. There is no single solution to fixing all your hair troubles at one go. Start with baby steps such as opt for a natural hair cleanser, use organic hair oil, brush your hair every day, and avoid the usage of styling tools.

Also, be mindful of the number of hair products you use on your tresses. It is vital to let your hair breathe and be wary of dandruff that can creep up without notice. Taking care of your scalp is something that is conveniently ignored. Pick mild formulas sans harsh chemicals that can stimulate hair growth, nourish your hair and treat hair concerns rather than increase the degree of the damage caused. If you’re a DIY aficionado, here are a few tips to prepare your shampoos that are made with ingredients to target an itchy scalp and prevent excessive dryness.

Coconut Milk Shampoo

Ingredients:

1 cup coconut milk

1/4 cup rice water

2 tbsp Bhringaraj powder

Method:

Mix all ingredients and drench your hair in this mixture.

Rinse it off with cold water to get rid of dirt and grime.

Egg Shampoo

Ingredients:

1 egg

1 tbsp fenugreek powder

1 tbsp diluted apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp sweet almond oil

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and stir them well.

Apply it from root to tip and wait for 10 minutes.

Cleanse it off with cold water to soothe and nourish dandruff-prone scalp.

Do you use harsh-chemical free shampoo? Let us know in the comments section.

