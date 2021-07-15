2 EASY and effective DIY skin refreshers that will hydrate and keep your skin plump and glowing

Skin refreshers are essentially face mists that keep your skin hydrated throughout the day. Check it out

Face mists are one of the best skincare products you can have handy. Whether you’re chilling at home or going out in the sun, having a face mist will ensure that your skin remains hydrated and glowing all day long. Often when you’re out in the pollution, your face tends to get dry and dull, so here are 2 easy skin refreshers that you can make at the comfort of your home.

ROSE WATER & CUCUMBER

All you need:

1 cucumber

1 tablespoon of aloe vera

½ cup of rose water

Essential oils

How to:

1. In a bowl, peel and grate a cucumber and using a strainer squeeze out all the water out of it.

2. Now, add rose water and aloe vera gel to the mix.

3. Give it a stir until the aloe vera gel mixes well with the water.

4. Add a few drops of your favourite essential oils. You can even skip this step if you want.

5. Fill the mixture in a spray bottle and use it on your face at least twice a day.

GREEN TEA & VITAMIN E

You will need:

1 green tea bag

1 cup of boiling hot water

1 vitamin E capsule

Essential oils

How to:

1. Steep the green tea and let it cool for an hour.

2. Once it’s cool, add it to a spray bottle and puncture a vitamin E capsule and your favourite essential oil in the bottle.

3. Shake it well and use it on your face throughout the day.

