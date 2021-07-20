2 Easy and effective ways of dealing with split ends right from the comfort of your home

Right from excessive heat to keeping your hair dry for longer periods, split ends can be caused by various different reasons. Using hot water, not cutting your hair and chemical treatments just add more to the damage already made. Split ends are one of the most common problems faced and there are easy ways to deal with it. So, instead of stressing over the dry ends and getting a trim every now and then, here are a few remedies that will help deal with them at the comfort of your home.

Egg Yolk + Oil

Egg yolk is extremely rich in protein which is the very thing that your dry ends need. The hair lacks protein and moisture and hence splits up. Providing adequate protein and moisture helps reduce split ends drastically.

How to:

1. In a bowl add one egg yolk and mix it with 2 teaspoons of almond oil and 2 teaspoons of coconut oil.

2. Mix them thoroughly until you get a smooth paste.

3. Apply to the lengths of your hair and leave it on for 30-40 minutes.

4. Wash it off with your usual shampoo and conditioner and let it air dry. Make sure you do not use hot water.

Beer Wash

Beer is one of those drinks that contain both protein and sugar that help keep split ends at bay. It not only strengthens the hair but also nourishes it to give it a natural sheen and lustre.

How to:

1. Mix half a cup of beer with 2 teaspoons of honey.

2. Use the mixture on your scalp and hair lengths and massage it thoroughly.

3. Leave it on for 30-40 minutes and rinse with a mild shampoo.

4. Let your hair dry and make sure you do not use any heating tools.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: 4 Easy and effective ways to take care of your gold jewellery to avoid discolouration