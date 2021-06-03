2 Easy and effective ways to remove blackheads at the comfort of your home

Get rid of those pesky blackheads at the comfort of your home with these 2 easy home remedies. Check it out

Blackheads are the pesky spot-like small bumps that develop due to clogged hair follicles. These are called blackheads because the upper layer of the clogged follicle and pores turn black to the weather. If you’re someone who rarely faces blackheads, it can be easily removed at home. But make sure you do not make it a habit. If you don’t use the right methods, you can end up spoiling your skin and in turn, attracting more blackheads. Using a salicylic acid based cleanser is the first step to achieving blackhead free skin. Here are two home remedies that can also prove to be fruitful:

Walnut scrub

Pore strips are the worst things you can use for home extraction of blackheads which is why a scrub will help you remove the pesky wonders within a few days.

All you need:

2 walnuts

1 teaspoon yoghurt

1 teaspoon honey

How to:

1. Crush the walnuts to get a coarse powder-like feel.

2. Mix yoghurt and honey together with the walnut powder to create a mask.

3. Slowly and gently massage the mask on your face and leave it on for 10 minutes.

4. Rinse with cold water and complete the routine with a toner and moisturiser.

Clay mask

Clay mask absorbs all the dirt, oil and impurities from the pores making it one of the most effective ways to deal with blackheads.

All you need:

1 tablespoon sandalwood powder

Rose water

How to:

1. Mix both the ingredients in a bowl to create a smooth paste.

2. Apply it on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes.

3. Rinse with cold water and complete the skincare routine with a toner and moisturiser.

4. Use this mask twice a week.

