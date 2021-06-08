2 Easy and natural ways to deal with a pesky pimple at home

Don’t pop your pimple! Here are 2 easy home remedies that will help you get rid of it at home. Check it out

Pimples are those pesky little bumps that take over your face and while they hurt a little, they do not like to leave. A pimple will not only spoil the way that you feel but also makes you restless to pierce it and let it go. While we all know that doing that will only end up creating a dark spot, we cannot deny the fact that it is extremely tempting. So, instead of you going all out on your pimple, it’s time to alternate it with 2 home remedies that will help let it go faster.

Tea Tree Oil

Applying oil on your face sounds absurd especially when pimples are most times caused due to excess oil. But, trust us when we say that tea tree oil works as a miracle. It helps fight bacteria and reduces all kinds of inflammation around the pimple. However, tea tree oil can be a bit harsh on the skin, so it’s best to dilute it with carrier oil and have a patch test before applying on the face.

Aloe Vera

Having this ingredient on the list is no surprise. Aloe Vera is filled with anti-inflammatory properties that helps the pimple to go down effectively. It also has cooling properties that calms the inflamed skin in order to start the healing process. Applying aloe vera directly on the skin can prove to be beneficial. You can also mix aloe with your favourite spot treatment remedies for added benefits.

