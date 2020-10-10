2 EASY face mists that will help you beat the October heat and keep your skin hydrated

If you’re looking for a way to keep your skin hydrated during this scorching October heat, we’ve got the solution for you.

While the seasons change there’s always this weird patch of days where you feel extremely hot and if you’re staying in a humid place like Mumbai, you’d know the struggles. While there’s always the option to stay indoors, even then, you know that the change in weather will take a toll on your skin. Dealing with change in weather is difficult and so is skincare at most of these times. So, we’ve taken the worry off your shoulders and here with two easy face mist recipes that will keep you hydrated and refreshed during this heatwave.

Green tea face mist:

Green tea is filled with antioxidants that help in keeping the skin glowing and refreshed while also working as a great anti-ageing agent. All you need to do is steep green tea in a bowl and once cold, transfer it into a spray bottle. Puncture a capsule of Vitamin E oil into the bottle and shake it to mix thoroughly. Spray it on your face every 2-3 hours to keep it refreshed and hydrated.

Orange face mist:

Now that your skin is acting out just like the weather it needs that extra bit of TLC and what better way to do it than a dose of Vitamin C? To prepare this face mist, you’ll need to boil clean orange peels in a pan of water for 10 minutes. Let the peels sit in there for another 10 minutes until the water cools down. You can add a few drops of glycerine or your favourite essential oils and you’ll be good to go!

