2 Easy hydrating face packs you can DIY to make the most of your Saturday night at home

In the past few months, Saturday nights are not what it used to be. We’ve managed to ditch our gorgeous glam and party outfits for a quiet night at home in the comfort of our beds. Now that we’ve got all the extra time due to the pandemic quarantine, what we can do is make the most of it. Self-care is surely on top of our priority list and after a week at work, it surely is a relaxing way to de-stress. So, we bring to you two easy hydrating face packs that help in restoring the lost moisture with ingredients right from your kitchen.

Besan | Rose Water | Aloe Vera

How to:

1. To make this hydrating pack, you will need 1 teaspoon of besan aka gram flour, 1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel and one teaspoon of rose water.

2. Mix all these ingredients together to form a smooth paste.

3. Apply the pack on your face and neck and let it dry for 10 minutes. Make sure to not let it dry completely as it may dry up your skin as well.

4. Wash it off with cold water and moisturise thoroughly.

Both aloe vera and rose water have hydrating properties. Besan works as a great exfoliator and one of the best ingredients to soak in all the excess oils.

Tomato Puree | Honey | Multani Mitti

How to:

1. Take equal parts of all the ingredients in a bowl and mix it thoroughly to form a smooth paste.

2. Now, take the past and apply a fat layer on both your face and neck.

3. Leave the pack on for 15 minutes and rinse it with lukewarm water afterwards.

4. Moisturise your skin like you would for a baby.

Multani mitti has skin brightening properties while tomato helps in balancing the pH levels of the skin. Honey, on the other hand, is a great natural moisturiser that helps in keeping the skin soft and supple. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

