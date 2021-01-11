2 Easy strawberry face packs you can DIY to get glowing skin at the comfort of your home

Looking for a way to get a glowing skin right from the comfort of your home? Here's how you can do it with the goodness of strawberries!

Strawberries are filled with antioxidants and the perfect seasonal fruit for the winters. It's not only the best and the tastiest to consume but also works as a great ingredient in your skincare routine. It has a number of skincare benefits as it is filled with a variety of antioxidants that help in dealing with skincare issues like puffiness and dark spots. It also delays ageing and works as a great natural exfoliator. So, what are you waiting for? Here are two easy ways you can use strawberries in your skincare routine:

Moisturising face mask:

You will need:

2 tablespoons of strawberry puree

1 teaspoon of honey

1 teaspoon fresh cream aka malai

How to:

1 Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and if you find lumps, use a fork to even the paste out.

2. Put your hair up in a bun and start by applying the mask on a clean face. You can also use steam beforehand for added benefits.

3. Leave the mask on for 10-12 minutes and rinse it with cold water.

4. Pat dry and moisturise thoroughly for a soft, supple skin.

You can use this mask once a week to avoid the dryness in the winter season and keep your skin moisturised.

Exfoliating face mask:

Winters tend to make the skin dry and lifeless. Now, it is important to get rid of those dry skin cells and bring back the lost glow. To do that, you will need:

2 tablespoons of strawberry puree

2 teaspoons of yoghurt

1 teaspoon of rice flour

1 vitamin E capsule

How to:

1 Mix all the ingredients in a bowl to form a smooth paste. Make sure there aren't any lumps.

2. Now, puncture a Vitamin E capsule and squeeze out the oil in the mixture.

3. Give the pack a stir and apply it on your skin in an even layer.

4. Leave it on for 8-10 minutes.

5. Once it's almost dry, use your wet hands to gently massage the pack. This is a great technique to exfoliate the skin and get rid of dead skin cells.

6. Wash the rest with cold water and moisturise your skin thoroughly.

You can use this pack once a week if you have excessively dry skin. You can even add a few drops of coconut oil, if you need that extra bit of moisturisation.

