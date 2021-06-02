2 Easy ways to use Apple Cider Vinegar for all your skincare and haircare woes

Apple Cider Vinegar is a versatile home remedy that can deal with both your skincare and haircare woes.

Apple Cider Vinegar is not just a great way to keep your body healthy but it is also one of the best ingredients to elevate your skin and hair health. ACV is filled with acetic acid and AHAs that help in exfoliating the skin and keeping blackheads at bay. It also balances out the pH balance of the skin which in turn helps in dealing with issues like acne and dandruff. However, due to its acidic background, it can be a little harsh on your skin and scalp so make sure to do a patch test before using it.

Hair rinse

When the monsoons are closer and the humidity takes over, an itchy scalp is inevitable. This is because the sweat and humidity make parts of the scalp moist that ends up attracting fungi and bacteria. Using an ACV rinse will not only help you deal with the after-effects of these bacteria but also helps in balancing the pH levels of the scalp. If you’re someone who’s prone to getting dandruff, ACV can help you keep it at bay. All you need to do is mix a tablespoon of ACV with a mug of water and run it as a rinse through your hair. Leave it on for 5 minutes and remove it with the help of cold water, it will not only keep your scalp healthy but also condition your hair.

Toner

A lot of acne is caused accumulation of dirt and bacteria in your pores. An easy way to deal with it is by using diluted ACV as a toner. This will balance out the pH levels of your skin while also working toning and tightening the pores. The anti-inflammatory properties ward off acne and also unclogs pores for cleaner, softer skin.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: THIS Ayurvedic hair mask will boost hair growth to give you a long voluminous mane

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×