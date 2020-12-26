2 Easy ways to use the goodness of strawberries in your skincare routine this weekend

Looking for a way to pamper your skin this weekend? Here are two easy ways to use the goodness of strawberries. Check it out

We love seasonal fruits especially when they come loaded with nutrients that help our skin. Strawberry is one such fruit that is packed with antioxidants that help reduce the UV damage on the skin. I mean, while the sunscreen does its job, you also need to eliminate the previous damage, right? It not only reduces the UV damage but also helps in cleansing and toning the skin which in turn improves the complexion for a brighter glow. It is packed with natural AHAs that helps in removing the dead skin cells making it one of the best ingredients to use as scrubs and natural exfoliants.

Here’s how you can use strawberries in your skincare routine:

The best strawberry scrub

You will need:

2 teaspoons of coconut oil

3-5 drops of vanilla extract

2 teaspoons of granulated sugar

5 strawberries

½ teaspoon of honey

How to:

1. Start by mixing all the dry ingredients in a bowl and all the wet in the other.

2. Mix them both together slowly to void any lumps.

3. Now, in a bowl, take some fresh and clean strawberries and mash it to create a paste. Do not get rid of the juices that come out, it’ll help make the scrub soft and smooth.

4. Mix the older ingredients with the strawberries thoroughly.

5. Use this scrub on your face and body twice a week for smoother, even-toned skin!

Strawberry face pack

2 teaspoons of strawberry puree

2 teaspoons of fresh cream aka malai (for dry skin)

Or 2 teaspoon of honey (for oily skin)

How to:

1. Mix the two ingredients together to form a paste.

2. Apply it all over your face and neck and leave it for about 15 minutes.

3. Rinse it with luke warm water to reveal a glowing skin within.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Pinkvilla Beauty Awards 2020: Alia Bhatt to Tara Sutaria; Here are the best makeup looks of the year gone by

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×