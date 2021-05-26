2 Extremely EFFECTIVE DIY face masks to deal with oily skin in this humid weather

Looking for a way to deal with oily skin in humid weather? Here are 2 face masks that will prove to be effective.

When the rains are here, it gets extremely difficult to deal with the skin and hair. While the hair tends to go berserk and frizzy in the humid air, the skin also takes a toll. A humid climate can lead to perspiration that ends up settling over your skin while also producing excessive sebum. What you do not know is that this oily layer can end up clogging the pores and worsening the situation. Excessive oil can also lead to acne and breakouts which is why understanding your skin and tackling such issues at the right time is of utmost importance.

Here are 2 easy DIY face masks that will help in controlling the excess sebum on your skin while also sucking out all the impurities.

Oatmeal | Honey

One of the easiest masks to make, oatmeal has soaking properties that when applied on the skin soaks off all the natural oils. Honey on the other hand moisturises the skin without clogging the pores.

How to:

1. Grind 2 teaspoons of oatmeal into a powder form.

2. Mix 2 teaspoons of honey to form a clay-y mixture.

3. Apply it on your face and neck and leave it on for 10 minutes.

4. Rinse with lukewarm water and pat dry.

5. Complete the routine with a toner and moisturiser.

Multani Mitti | Rose Water | Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is known to have anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe the skin while also tackling acne and pimples. Rosewater on the other hand tones the skin and helps with hydrating open pores. Multani Mitti firms the skin and soaks in all the excess oil and sebum to give you clear skin.

How to:

1. Take one teaspoon of Multani mitti aka fullers earth in a bowl.

2. Mix it with 1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel. You can either use natural gel or store-bought gel works just fine.

3. Add ½ teaspoon of rose water and mix all the ingredients well in a smooth paste.

4. Gently apply on your face and neck and leave it on for 12-15 minutes.

5. Depending on how thick the mask is, you can keep it a few minutes longer to dry.

6. Rinse with cool water and pat dry.

7. Complete the routine with a toner and moisturiser.

