2 Home remedies that will help you lighten dark acne scars and even out the skintone

Acne scars are pesky dark marks that are left behind after the pimple or zit pops. Here are a few remedies to get rid of them naturally.
12802 reads Mumbai Updated: July 13, 2021 01:57 pm
Acne scars are the pesky marks that are left behind after the pimple or zit pops open. People with acne prone skin know the real struggles of dealing with these scars and how these pesky marks can take a lot of time to clear. Home remedies works really well in dealing with these issues and here are two at-home treatments that you can try. 

Honey & Cinnamon

Honey reduces bacteria and inflammation while cinnamon works a great deal on acne prone skin and further reducing the effects of acne. 

How to: 

1. In a bowl take a ½ teaspoon of cinnamon and mix it with equal amounts of honey. 

2. Stir it well and use it on your acne scars as an overnight treatment. 

3. Use it on your skin daily for at least 30 days to see the visible results. 

Aloe Vera + Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is a great antibacterial and anti-inflammatory essential oil that helps in keeping bacteria at bay. When mixed with aloe vera, it helps in dealing with scars and treat them well. 

How to: 

1. In a bowl, take a tablespoon of aloe vera gel and mix with two drops of tea tree oil. Tea tree oil is usually in a very concentrated form, so make sure you do not apply it on your skin directly. 

2. Use this mix on your whole face as a night treatment and wash it off in the morning. 

3. Depending on how your skin reacts to tea tree oil, you can use it either everyday or alternate days for a month.

