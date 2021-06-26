2 Multani Mitti face mask recipes to pamper your skin over the weekend

Multani mitti is one the best natural ingredients for all skin types and here’s how you can use it’s goodness for your skin. Check it out

Multani mitti aka fuller’s earth is one of the best natural ingredients that you can use for your skin. It not only helps in keeping your skin glowing and radiant but also works extremely well in sucking out the excess oil and dirt from your pores. Since it’s a clay mask, it can even be beneficial for acne prone skin. Here are two easy mask recipes you can whip over the weekend:

Potato juice + multani mitti

Potato juice naturally brightens the skin making it a perfect binding agent and nutrient rich ingredient for this mask.

Directions:

1. Peel a potato and grate it. Use a muslin cloth to hold the grated potato and squeeze out all the water out of it.

2. Now, in the juice you collected, add a teaspoon of multani mitti and give it a stir.

3. You can also add vitamin E oil or your favourite essential oils if you have dry skin.

4. Use this thick paste on your face and neck and leave it on for 8-10 minutes.

5. Rinse with cold water and continue with a toner and moisturiser.

Aloe vera + multani mitti

If your skin has been through a lot over the weekend, you can use the goodness of aloe vera to soothe and calm it.

Directions:

1. In a bowl mix one teaspoon of aloe vera gel and multani mitti respectively. Add a few drops of rose water to bind the mixture together.

2. Apply the paste on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. You can even use slices of cucumber to soothe your eyes.

3. Rinse with cold water and moisturise after.

