2 Natural hair conditioners that will give you a lustrous mane in no time

Hair conditioners have become a must in every girl’s hair care routine. It not only moisturises the hair but ensures that the lustre is maintained. It also reduces frizz and revives damaged ends. At the end of the day, it enhances the shine while making it look and feel as healthy as possible. But, we cannot deny the fact that conditioners these days are filled with excessive chemicals and fragrances that do more harm than good. So, today we’ve brought you 2 natural conditioners that will give you similar results without being packed on chemicals.

Banana

Banana is a great natural moisturiser that helps in keeping the brighter and shinier. It also helps in conditioning the hair and treating damaged ends. All in all, it ensures that your hair remains soft, lustrous and bouncy all at once.

All you need:

1 ripe banana

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoon honey

How to:

1. Mash the banana with a fork and make sure that it is completely liquid and out of lumps.

2. Add the remaining two ingredients to make a mask.

3. Apply it thoroughly on your hair and ends.

4. Cover your hair with a shower cap to avoid any mess.

5. After 30 minutes, use your usual shampoo to get rid of the mask.

6. Complete the routine with a hair serum.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt is a great natural moisturiser for both the skin and hair. It is filled with lactic acid that helps in keeping the scalp clean while it balances the pH level of the hair to keep it healthy.

All you need:

1 cup yoghurt

2 tablespoon honey

How to:

1. Mix both the ingredients in a bowl and mix thoroughly to create a smooth paste.

2. Apply it on your hair and scalp thoroughly.

3. Cover your hair with a shower cap to avoid creating a mess.

4. After 20 minutes, rinse with cold water and shampoo.

