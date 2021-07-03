2 Ultra moisturising face masks that will help reverse the effects of the dull and dry weather

Moisturizing face masks are the holy grail of skincare as they help keeping the skin soft and supple making it glow even more.

Keeping your skin moisturised will keep quite of lot of skin woes away. When you have dry skin, it often ends up looking crusty and flakey. If you’re someone with combination or acne-prone skin, moisturising should still be a big part of your skincare routine. Keeping everything aside, even if you feel like your skin needs pampering, these 2 face masks will do the deed right.

Aloe Vera | Vitamin E

If you’re looking for something cooling, soothing and moisturising, this mask is just for you.

All you need:

1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel

1 vitamin E capsule

½ teaspoon of almond oil

How to:

1. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and then puncture the oil out of a vitamin E capsule.

2. Apply the mask on your face and neck and leave it on for 10-12 minutes.

3. Rinse with cold water and follow it up with your toner and moisturiser and see the instant difference it makes to your skin.

Banana | Honey

How to:

1. This mask is as simple as it sounds. Just mask 1 ripe banana in a bowl and add 2 teaspoons of honey.

2. Apply the mask on your face and neck and leave it on for 10 minutes.

3. Rinse with normal water and you’ll instantly feel your skin feel moisturised.

4. Complete the routine with a toner and moisturiser.

