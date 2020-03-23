2020 seems like the year of wearable beauty trends. We find out!

It's the year for natural beauty to shine. Here are some Spring/Summer trends that are on the rise.

The end of 2019 also meant the end of heavy contouring, boxy brows and overdrawn lips. With celebrities freeing the pimple (Hi Rihanna, YAS QUEEN!) to actual no-makeup red carpet appearances (hey, Alicia Keys) the new decade has really been about going au natural. While less is more is key, here are some stunning makeup and hair trends that you could try to just bump your look up a notch.

Feathered brows

Altering the shape of your brows and making them look like twins is so 2019. Leave them undone, let them breathe, let them look like brows! (Yes we know your brows technically aren't a person but you KNOW they have a mind of their own.) Use brow pens to mimic the texture of your brows and fill up only the sparse areas. Or here's a personal favourite trick; brush your brows up with a spoolie and then set them in place with a clear brow gel or a spoolie rubbed on a soap. It acts like wax and will keep your brows tame yet looking natural.

Floating eyeliner

Let's step into the fun trend zone. Last year saw the boom of the cut-crease and we all tried to make it look snatched. Well here's it's cousin, who is a little easy. Draw your eyeliner along your crease and then flick it towards the end. To make the look more fun, use a coloured eyeliner. You don't have to worry about perfectly blending the crease anymore, you just basically cover it up. (No one will know)

The 70s eyeliner

With all things vintage making a comeback it was only time before some of the makeup trends came back too. The Asha Parekh and Zeenat Aman jet-black drawn-out cat eyeliner look is back and we are ecstatic. Shaky hands? Take a small piece of tape and stick it on the outer corner of your eye, starting at the bottom. Now instead of going straight for the liquid eyeliner, draw an outline and fill it in with a kohl pencil or gel eyeliner for more control. Follow that up with a liquid eyeliner. Another trick to ensure it looks jet-black is to dab on some black eyeshadow over the eyeliner to seal it in place. Pair this with out-curled hair and/or a bouffant and be the goddess that you were meant to be.

Contrasting colours

It would be criminal to not include colours in the list, especially now when spring is almost here. Take your colour game up a notch by pairing contrasting colours on your lid and lower lashline. Tangerine and purple, neon lime and fuschia - experiment, try different combinations and make it work. Try and keep the rest of your face bare for the eye look to really shine through. Also if you're using a pastel shade or sheer neon shade, don't forget to use an eyeshadow primer and some neutral or white base eyeshadow. This will really help the colours pop.

Less is more makeup

It's time for the non-touring, a dewy glow and glossy lips. Just keep it simple. We suggest you have a rock-solid skincare routine and stay hydrated so you don't need to pack on the base. Mix your foundation or BB cream with a liquid illuminator for a lit from within glow and focus on just doing your brows, lashes and lips. Another way to add a natural flush to your skin is by using a lip and cheek tint. Just dab some tint on your cheeks and on your nose for a cute flush.

Textured pushed back hair

Move over sleek wet hair, the textured pushed-back do is here. Simple, natural and finger-combed hair pushed back without a parting seems to be the flavour of the season. For this look, use a drop of wax or pomade rubbed thoroughly through your palm as you finger comb through your hair. Just spritz some texturising spray on the ends to make the look really sing. This look with long statement earrings would really fit any and every occasion.

Ponytails

Sleek updos are still raging in 2020 but this year we are seeing the ponytail really evolve into an occasion hairstyle. It isn't just an "I haven't washed my hair so it is greasy" hairstyle anymore. To ensure your ponytail stays sleek, rub some hair oil on your palm and run it over the flyaways. The oil will make sure your baby hair stays in place.

