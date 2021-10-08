3 Amazing Onion Hair Masks that will control hair fall and give you shiny locks

Who doesn't want healthy and frizz-free hair? While you keep on searching for high-end products to treat hair fall, we have turned to Mother Nature. Thinning, premature balding or other hair related problems can be cause for serious concern. While environmental factors and genetics contribute to hair fall, lack of a nutritious and proper diet can also act as a major factor. And as all answers lie within nature, we found that onions are truly a godsend.

We may dislike the pungent odour of onions but let me enlighten you with the basic facts about how onions are a boon to hair. While we all love munching on onion rings, did you know onions have minerals and medicinal properties that keep diabetes at bay and reduce the risk of cancer? Well maybe you did but it also treats hair fall, minimises thinning and nourishes the scalp. Let's take a look at 3 onion hair masks that you could use to combat these problems.

Raw Onion Juice

Applying raw onion juice directly to your scalp can boost your hair growth. They will nourish the scalp, stimulating production of collagen. First, depending on the length of your hair, take two or three onions, chop them and put them in the grinder. Take out the juice and apply it to your scalp before leaving it for 30 minutes. Rinse off with a mild shampoo and you can use this mask once in every week.

Onion and Egg Mask

Eggs are rich in protein and will help in promoting hair growth. For this method, mix an egg with onion juice and mix them well. Apply the mixture throughout the length of the hair and let it stay for a minimum of 30 mins. Wash your hair with a mild shampoo under cold water. Both eggs and onions are great for hair.

Onion and Coconut Oil

While we have been using coconut oil for ages for hair growth, adding onion juice to it can increase the overall effectiveness. Both act as a nourisher and a conditioner as coconut oil can penetrate the scalp and heal the follicles from within. Mix 2 tbsp of coconut oil to 2 tbsp of onion juice. Apply the mixture to your scalp leaving it for more than 30 mins. Wash off with a gentle shampoo.

Try these masks and you are guaranteed to get results.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Suffering from hair fall? Include these 10 foods in your diet to prevent hair loss



