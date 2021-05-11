3 Ayurvedic beauty remedies that will transform your skin and hair health

Looking for a way to reform your skin and hair health? Here are 3 ayurvedic home remedies you need to try!

If you’ve always thought about how your grandmother has the best skin and hair in the world, it’s probably because she’s prone to using home remedies. Using products filled with chemicals and made in the labs tend to mess up your skin and hair health. This is why quite a lot of home remedies especially Ayurvedic ones are getting extremely popular in the past few months. So, if none of your expensive products seems to work, here are a few Ayurvedic beauty secrets that will do the trick right!

Milk

Milk is one of the most loved home remedies. Whether it comes to making a mask for a glowing bride or using it on babies, milk is definitely a saviour when it comes to replenishing the skin. Using milk as a toner on your face once a day can cool down inflamed patches while also moisturising it to make it soft and supple. The lactic acid in the milk helps in soothing and nourishing the skin making it a skincare staple.

Neem

Neem is one of the key ingredients of Ayurvedic skincare. It is filled with medicinal properties that help in reducing acne and clears clogged pores. It seeps deep into the layers of your skin and helps in reducing signs of ageing by repairing the damaged skin cells. For people who are tired of dealing with acne scars, neem also helps in reducing them by using its healing properties to the fullest.

Bhringraj Oil

Bhringraj hair oil is one of the best ayurvedic treatments you can use on your hair. It not only promotes hair growth but also helps in making the hair strong and lustrous. In many cases, it has also prevented greying of hair and deals with scalp issues and dandruff.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: The PERFECT 3 ingredient hair mask to keep your hair soft, smooth and nourished during the summer heat

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×