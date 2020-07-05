3 Berries you can snack on and apply on your face for flawless skin 

Berries make not only for the most delicious and juicy snacks and breakfast, but also as wonderful skincare ingredients.

Berries are known for their rich and juicy flavour that make for the perfect things to have for a light breakfast or to snack on in the evening. They are also extremely healthy and rich in antioxidants, that help in protecting the skin against common problems like ageing, dry skin, etc. Whether you are consuming them or applying them to your skin, berries are known to be excellent for the skin.

3 berries best for skin health are:

Blackberries

As a rule, the darker the berry, the better it is known to be for the skin. The darker the berry, the more powerful antioxidants it contains. This berry has been known to protect the skin from UVB damage and also has a high dose of vitamin C.

Blueberries

Considered a super fruit, these berries have a huge amount of Vitamin A, C and E. They are also known to protect the skin against damage caused by the sun. These berries are also known to help in tightening the skin, making it firm and help prevent it from sagging.

Raspberries

These berries are known to be rich in ellagic acid, an ingredient that helps in preventing the collagen from being destroyed. It also helps the skin in regeneration and helps in the production of melanin, that is known to brighten the skin.

Add these berries into your daily routine through consumption or by applying it on your skin in the form of a face mask for best results!

