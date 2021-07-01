3 BIG reasons to include Vitamin C serum in your skincare routine if you already haven’t

Vitamin C is a holy grail products and here are 3 big reasons to include it in your skincare routine. Check it out

There often comes a time when a legendary skincare product that appeals to everyone - with all skin types and skin tones. Vitamin C is exactly that holy grail product that has everyone’s attention right now. If you’re already using it in your skincare routine, you know how miraculous the product works and if you aren’t, we’re here to change your mind with these top 3 reasons.

Works as a GREAT anti-ageing agent

Whether you’re in your 20’s or in your 30’s or 40’s, using a vitamin C serum is the one thing you need to keep fine lines and wrinkles away. People in their 20’s can start this practice early and make the most of their youthful years. How does it work? It boosts the collagen and helps in cell renewal which in turn keeps wrinkles at bay.

Reduces Pigmentation

Pigmentation is a big issue with people with greater melatonin content. Hyperpigmentation is an issue with darker skin tone and vitamin C works wonders in evening out the skin tone. It’s not a skin lightening product but one that makes sure your dark patches are evened out with the rest of your skin tone.

Protection from the sun

Most skincare issues occur when your skin is exposed to the skin. Right from dark patches to wrinkles, sun exposure can take a toll on your skin like none other. Using a Vitamin C serum everyday will work as an antioxidant to protect your skin from the harmful UV rays.

