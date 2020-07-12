3 CHEAP and easy ways to boost hair growth according to experts

To reduce the intensity of hair fall and boost hair growth, making small tweaks in your hair routine are imperative. Read on to find out what you should be doing.

Everybody is missing their deep conditioning and hair spa treatments at their salons as more-and-more parts of the country are shutting down again. Wondering how to care for your locks? We have you covered!

Experts suggest that stress is one of the main causes of hair fall. Yes, the daily news about the pandemic is stressful and we can't help it, but while you are at home, make the most of it by making some tweaks to the routine you follow. Read on to find out!

Shampoo your hair

With the old routine, you may have needed to shampoo your hair more than twice a week since you were more prone to dirt and dust. Now that you are home, it is best to shampoo your hair a maximum of twice a week as over-doing it also leads to hair fall.

DIY oil

Yes, we know that everybody gets their weekly head massage now that there is enough time to spare. But along with your regular hair oil, add crushed mustard seeds and heat it up. Apply the warm mixture for an hour before washing off for best results.

Supplements

If you are looking for immediate results, biotin supplements will do the trick. Biotin is excellent for hair growth. Not getting enough from a regular diet can cause a deficiency, where supplements can come in handy to boost hair growth and ensure it remains healthy.

Do you suffer from hair fall? How do you manage it? Comment below and let us know!

ALSO READ Unable to get rid of under eye bags and dark circles? THESE 3 issues could be causing them

Share your comment ×