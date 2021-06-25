3 Cinnamon DIY face masks: A healing hero that can lay acne to rest

Adios, acne! There’s spicy goodness waiting out there to send help.

Cinnamon has been vaunted for its spicy flavour that serves to help you not just in times of indigestion and the common cold but also when your skin needs a glow up. Cinnamon rolls are quite the pop stars that have the potential to accomplish one’s tasty food cravings. But, it deserves an equal lionization in the realm of skincare for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agents. Cinnamon essential oil or powder can be a preferred choice and no it doesn’t feel great on your skin at the moment alone. When used safely (patch test is a mandate) it will just keep bestowing your skin with everything good.

It may have a solution to offer for every skin concern you can think of but its power to fight the bacteria that can lead to pimples is a bonus for people with acne-prone skin. Do we have your attention? Try these DIYs soon and get started to energise and protect your skin.

Anti-acne face mask

The woody wonder is often known for its antibacterial and antifungal properties that can help to combat acne.

Ingredients:

1/2 tbsp cinnamon powder

1/4 tbsp honey

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Procedure:

Use a bowl to blend three ingredients. Use clean fingertips to apply the soothing mask on acne. Keep the paste on for 20 minutes and cleanse it off with tepid water.

Glow-boosting face mask

If dull skin needs a quick refresher, turn to this ingredient.

Ingredients:

1/2 tbsp cinnamon powder

1/2 tbsp Multani mitti

2 tbsp yogurt

Procedure:

Mix all the ingredients to make a fine paste. Wash your hands, face, and neck. Pat dry and slather it to your skin and neck. Allow it the time to dry and penetrate well into your skin and give it a rinse after 20 minutes.

Anti-ageing face mask

A little something to target wrinkles and sagging skin.

Ingredients:

1/2 tbsp cinnamon powder

2 tbsp mashed avocado

Procedure:

Whip them up well and spread them evenly on your skin and neck. You can tweak the measurement of the avocado as per your will. Spread the face mask on your face and mask. Massage for 5 minutes and leave it on for 20 minutes before you wash it out.

Have you used Cinnamon to treat acne-prone skin before? Let us know in the comments below.

