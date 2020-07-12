  1. Home
3 Common dental myths that actually do more harm than good for your teeth

From teeth-whitening to not flossing, there are some common ideas spread about tooth health that actually deteriorate them and can even lead to problems. Find out!
Mumbai
3 Common dental myths that actually do more harm than good for your teeth
A 100-watt smile with sparkly, white teeth is known to light up not just one's face, but the entire room as well! Not just that, a clean and healthy mouth can also help in building immunity, keep infections at bay and show good health overall. The mouth is also an important and major entry point for bacteria, making oral health a part of overall health. 
But like everything else, when it comes to the teeth, there are a lot of myths surrounding it that doesn't allow the teeth to be in their best health. Read on!

Myth 1: Brushing teeth hard makes them whiter and cleaner
One of the most common myths, most of us are told to brush teeth hard to get rid of food particles and germs. The truth of the matter is, brushing teeth hard leads to tooth abrasions and ruins the surface of the teeth over time. 

Myth 2: Don't brush gums that are bleeding 
An actual sign of irritation to the teeth is bleeding gums. Gums can also bleed due to a lot of plaque build-up which can turn into gum infections. 
Instead of just washing off the gums, ensure you brush it well with a soft brush to get rid of any plaque in the area. 

Myth 3: White enamel is healthy
White enamels are definitely appealing to look at, but they can also be an illusion most times. The truth is that the natural colour of teeth changes as we age. Just because they don't sparkle and aren't a pearly white shade doesn't mean they aren't healthy! Before coming to such assumptions, it is better to visit a dentist and let them decide. 

Credits :getty images health line

