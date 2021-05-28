  1. Home
3 Cucumber DIY face masks that work like magic on your skin this summer

The onset of harsh heat brings in a host of problems for your skin. Follow these cucumber-infused skin care DIYs to help treat dehydration, suntan, acne, and puffy eye bags.
8863 reads Mumbai Updated: May 28, 2021 06:02 pm
3 Cucumber DIY face masks that work like magic on your skin this summer
Is your day looking as bright as the summer sun? What about your skin? It grows finicky over time due to lack of hydration and tends to steal your natural glow. In times like these, ‘Cucumbers’ can be your skin’s cooling and soothing bet that can nix all that the frazzled skin can offer. This natural treasure from nature can help deal with dry skin for it consists of 96 percent water. The anti-inflammatory properties in cucumbers can help cool acne-prone skin and antioxidants treat sunburns, reduce wrinkles and de-puff eye bags. 

 

We bring to you 3 tried and tested DIY face masks spiked with cucumbers to keep your skin feeling good, nourished, and healthy. 

 

 

Bonus remedy: For under-eye bags 

 

Grate cucumber and potato together. 

Place it on your eyes for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse your skin with water. 

 

For dry skin 

 

Ingredients: 

 

1 tbsp cucumber juice 

1 tbsp aloe vera gel 

1 tsp coconut oil 

 

Method: 

 

Crush the cucumber to extract the juice. 

Combine both ingredients in a bowl. 

Apply this mixture to your face. 

Massage well for 15 minutes and cleanse it off with lukewarm water. 

 

For acne-prone skin 

 

Ingredients: 

 

2 tbsp cucumber juice 

1 tbsp raw honey 

A pinch of turmeric 

 

Method: 

 

Blend all ingredients and gently slather your face with this paste. 

Let it sit for 15 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water. 

 

 

For sunburnt skin 

 

Ingredients:

 

1 tbsp cucumber juice 

1 tbsp coconut water 

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

 

Method: 

 

Combine all ingredients and spread the cooling mixture to your skin evenly. 

Give it 15 minutes and use lukewarm water to cleanse your skin. 

 

 

 

 

Have you tasted cucumber water ? Let us know in the comments below.

 

 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion 

Also Read | Glam guide for deep set eye makeup feat Shraddha Kapoor

 

 

 

 

