3 DIY Aloe Vera remedies to offer all things natural and nourishing for your hair

Soak your hair in the highly sought-after natural Aloe Vera to help say goodbye to dandruff and hair loss.

Aloe vera is the green wonder that has been tried and tested for years now and it has proven to be a multi-tasking ingredient that caters beyond soothing rashes. Miracles do happen at the comfort of your garden and you will love this water-rich succulent plant that has a lot to offer throughout the year since hair concerns like dandruff and hair loss are a constant worry. Using an organic aloe vera gel to style your tresses and condition your hair can keep your hair healthy and damage-free.

Always remember to try a patch test before you make this natural agent a part of your hair care routine. Aloe vera brings in a bag full of surprises like vitamins, folic acid and proteolytic enzymes that aid in moisturising your hair, repairing hair damage and stimulating hair growth. Here is a round-up of a few DIYs made with hair-friendly ingredients.

Dandruff mask

Ingredients:

3 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp curd

2 vitamin E capsules

Procedure:

1.Break open the capsules and blend all the ingredients.

2.Apply it evenly on your scalp and hair.

3.Keep it for 20 minutes and give it a good rinse with lukewarm water.

Hair conditioner

Ingredients:

3 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp amla juice

Procedure:

1.Whip up the mask and slather it on your scalp and hair.

2.Wash it off after 20 minutes.

3.Repeat twice a week to help enhance nourishment and shine.

Hair growth mask

Ingredients:

3 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp fenugreek powder (methi seeds)

1 tbsp coconut oil

Procedure:

1.Soak the fenugreek seeds overnight.

2.Add in the mixer and turn it into a smooth powder.

3.Blend all ingredients and apply the fine paste to your scalp and hair.

4.Give it a massage and let it rest for about 20 minutes.

5.Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

