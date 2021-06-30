3 DIY blushes for a fabulous wash of colour that can be achieved in the blink of an eye

Rosy cheeks, where are you? Read more, maybe?!

Blush is more like an accessory that lends a seamless and glam touch to your overall look. While you may look like the best dressed in town, a little flush of colour on the apple of your cheeks can make anyone look extra pulled together. You don’t need to be a pro makeup artist to ace your blush game. It’s simple to achieve with or without your brush. The secret lies in blending and opting for creamy and gel formulas will do a better job than the powder ones that may look blotchy if you fail to blend well. So, gently dab the pigment on your cheeks and buff it with your fingers in circular motions. Are you an ardent believer of less is more makeup? This product is so apt for you. The more you apply it on your face, the more clownish you’ll look that will add up to a cakey finish which is a big NO. So, keep it low-key, natural and don’t forget to smile because enhanced cheekbones are quite pretty.

What remains a non-negotiable step in getting any makeup right lies in the initial steps of pre-application. That is, cleanse, tone and moisture. This when combined with blush can make your visage look fresh and perky. Let’s play with some ingredients to make DIY blushes at home.

Cream blush

Ingredients:

1 tbsp beeswax

1 tbsp strawberry powder

2 drops of sandalwood oil

Procedure:

1. Follow the double boiler technique to melt the beeswax.

2. Turn off the stove and wait it out for the melted formula to cool down.

3. Pick a bowl and combine all the ingredients.

4. Stir it well and transfer the blush to a mini container.

5. Refrigerate it and do a patch test before using it on your face.

Tip: This texture can play as an eyeshadow as well. Simply swipe it on your eyelids after you pat some creamy hush.

Gel blush

Ingredients:

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp rose petal powder

1/2 tbsp cornflour

Procedure:

1. Opt for an organic aloe vera gel. Nothing quite like a fresh sourced one if it suits your skin.

2. Scoop out the gel and add the other two ingredients.

3. Blend it to a fine texture.

4. Store it in the refrigerator once packed inside a box.

Cheek Stain

Ingredients:

1 tbsp orange peel powder

1 tbsp water

1 vitamin E capsule

2 drops of carrot seed oil

Procedure:

The oils when mixed and applied lend a smooth, nourishing, and glowing finish to your skin.

1. Make the cheek stain by whipping up all the ingredients.

2. Place it inside a storable container.

3. Keep it in the fridge and use it when needed.

