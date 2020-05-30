3 DIY eye masks to combat the post binge watching puffiness

Staying away from the screens is not an option. We are all a little bit puffy and we could use just a little extra TLC. Here are some fun DIYs you can try.

The skin around the eyes is thinner than the rest of the face. So any sort of trauma or exertion shows up there, as do the signs on ageing. Plus we are constantly emoting and usually, it’s with the eyes, so there’s some wear and tear up there. Since the eye skin needs a little bit of extra protection and our constant exposure to screens and binge-watching isn’t helping, there are a few things we could do to help out.

Of course, before we get into the DIYs we need to talk about a few lifestyle changes that would make the under-eye area much healthier. You need to hydrate your skin which means your daily water intake needs to increase. Also if the inflammation around the eyes is persistent then maybe get it checked, it could be some sort of allergies which would subside with some medication. This one is obvious, but we could all use as many reminders as we can get, so GET MORE SLEEP. It is imperative you get some good uninterrupted shuteye, your body just needs to repair. Do not skip eye cream at night.

Now that we have that out of the way let’s get into the DIY eye masks.

Hydrating mask

What you need:

Half a cucumber

1 cup rose water

Cotton rounds

Peel and blend the cucumber with the rosewater until smooth. Cut the cotton rounds into half and soak them in the mixture for a bit and then apply under your eyes for 10-15 minutes. If you have more mixture just soak more cotton pads and store them in a bag in the freezer for future use. The cucumber is rich in ascorbic acid and phytochemicals, cucumbers help tighten and soothe skin.

Super moisturising mask

What you need:

2 tbsp virgin coconut oil, melted

1 vitamin E capsule

Combine the ingredients in a bowl. Then take the cotton pads and cut them in half and soak them in the solution for a while. Then freeze the pads for 10-15 minutes. Put the ice-cold cotton pads on your eyes and place one more cotton pad half on top. Keep it on for 15 minutes and massage the product into the skin. This mask will visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines and it cools tired eyes instantly.

Dark circle reduction

What you need:

1 tbsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp cold milk

Mix the ingredients in a bowl and use a brush to paint your undereye area with the mask. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and wipe it off carefully. Make sure you don’t let this too close to your eyes. Turmeric is great for de-pigmentation which makes it ideal for dark circles. The milk helps with gentle exfoliation.

Do you have any home remedies for puffy eyes? Let us know in the comments!

