3 DIY face masks to say never see you again to winter skin dryness

There is no solution to banish skin woes in just a day. Adding to the daily drama are the seasonal changes your skin is forced to put up with. Winter doesn't call for a spotlight on outfits as to what can keep you snug the best. Cut your skin some slack and help it get the attention it needs. The cold season has many avatars and targets each region across the country in a different manner. If your skin is showing obvious signs of dryness and dullness, we hope you know who's behind it, your answer lies above.

Not all solutions are created equal and to begin let's hit up the hydration quotient your skin is in dire need of with homemade remedies. After all, stepping out often now can invite a bigger headache in the name of a virus so let's just reach to our kitchen for ingredients and make some face masks to battle chilly days with one mask at a time and have your skin blessed with a glow. Now, that's a beautiful bonus!

Recipe 1

Papaya and raw milk

Procedure:

Take ripe papaya, wash it well and cut some slices. Use the puree enough to make for 3 tablespoons and blend it with 1 tablespoon milk. Apply this face mask on cleansed face and wash it off after 20 minutes with tepid water. The papain in papaya wears out dead skin cells and amps up the glow factor. Milk gives a deep cleanse as an exfoliator and soothes acne.

Recipe 2

Orange peel powder and aloe vera

Procedure:

Take 1 tablespoon orange peel powder and combine it with 2 tablespoons aloe vera gel. This will form a thick mixture but good enough to slap some glow and hydration. You can also add 1/2 teaspoon cucumber juice if you'd want to keep the mask light and watery. Once smeared on your skin and cleansed with water, let it air dry or just pat dry. Orange peel powder is lauded for vitamin C and citric acid, both help in brightening and exfoliating your skin. While aloe vera works as a skin-soother, acne-fighter, and ultimate-nourisher that's best for parched skin.



Recipe 3

Avocado and honey

Procedure:

You can now spell hydration better with these two ingredients. Scoop out avocado and mash it well. Use two tablespoons of its pulp and make a concoction with 1/2 teaspoon honey. Gently slather this on your skin and leave it to last for up to 20 minutes. Rinse it off neat. Avocado is brimful of antioxidants that work as an anti-ageing hero and super-hydrating agent. Honey brightens, soothes, and nourishes your skin.

What does your winter skincare routine look like? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Simple DIY tips to get your jewellery to shine the brightest and look its cleanest