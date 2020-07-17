  1. Home
3 DIY gram flour remedies to combat pigmentation and get clear skin 

One of the key ingredients in any Indian kitchen, gram flour or besan is not just consumed in the form of yummy pakoras, but has numerous skin benefits as well!
Usually made from flour and chickpeas, gram flour is known to be rich in fibres. Also known as besan, this ingredient is an essential part of every Indian kitchen. It is mostly used to make pakoras that are a popular dish in monsoons and make for great snack food. It is also known to have essential vitamins including zinc is essential for the skin, making it a popular skincare pick as well. 
Since it is easily available, it has become a go-to ingredient for skin care and is used in DIY remedies to combat common skin issues like pigmentation, dullness, acne, etc. 

Gram flour and Lemon pack 
For getting a glow like no other, this face pack should be your go-to. Combine two spoons of besan with a few drops of lemon juice and a spoon of cream and mix well to form a thick consistency. 
Both lemon and cream are known for their skin-brightening properties and when combined with besan or gram flour, restores the original shade of the skin and can even help in de-tanning! 

Gram flour and Turmeric pack
Aishwarya Sawarna Nir, the founder of Global Beauty secrets swears by gram flour for her skin. She recommends a face mask made of yoghurt, turmeric, gram flour and honey. 
"Yogurt has lactic acid which helps shed dead skin cells, honey moisturises the skin, turmeric is antiseptic and gram flour is very alkalising, together all these ingredients work to restore complete skin health. After mixing all the ingredients together, apply the paste on the face and leave it on for 10-15 minutes, then wash it off with cold water," she recommends. 

Gram flour and banana pack
Nothing makes your skin feel better than a pampering session. Sure moisturiser leaves your skin feeling fresh and plump. But lead up on some more moisture with a ripe banana and some gram flour. 
Combine a ripe banana with a spoon of honey and besan and apply it on your face for around 15 minutes. Wash off once it has dried and pat dry. You will instantly see the difference with your fresh and spotless skin. 

