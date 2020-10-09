3 DIY home remedies for oily skin that you can try over the weekend to wake up refreshed on Monday

Looking for effective ways to deal with oily skin, here’s all you need! Check it out

Oily skin is a bane to our existence. No matter how much we try to deal with it with all the fancy skincare products, it still becomes difficult to deal with it. Just like sensitive skin, oily skin needs extra TLC. If you have done your research right, you should know that it is important to exfoliate the skin, tone it and apply a good moisturiser even when it comes to oily skin. While your fancy products may have done the job till now, nothing works great as much as natural ingredients and we have 3 easy home remedies that will refresh your oily skin the right way!

Exfoliation:

It’s the weekend and considering the Corona scare, there’s rarely any chance of going out and partying. So, all you are left with is a makeup-free face and lots of time on your hand. So, to start with the process of taking care of your skin, its time to indulge in skincare the right way. Start by mixing a teaspoon of oats with a teaspoon of coffee powder and a big pinch of cinnamon. Mix it with a dash of honey and apply it on your face. Massage gently to get rid of all the dead skin cells and to exfoliate the pores deeply. Oats helps in absorbing all the excess oils while coffee and cinnamon exfoliates the skin in the right way!

Nutrition and hydration:

Now that your pores are clean and dry, it needs to be fed with copious amounts of nutrition and hydrations. Here’s where face packs come into the picture. What mistake a lot of people with oily skin do is that they use face packs with drying properties without realising that the more that they dry the skin, the more oil the skin will produce to balance it all out. So make sure you have a proper balance between hydrating and moisturizing ingredients.

Start by mixing a tablespoon of besan aka gram flour with 3-4 teaspoons of cucumber juice. Add a dash of honey for moisturisation and mix it with a pinch of turmeric until you get a smooth paste. Apply it on your skin and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse with normal water and follow the next step religiously!

Toning:

Now that the pores are filled with nutrients of cucumber, honey, besan and turmeric, it’s time to lock it all in and hydrate the skin one last time. Green tea is an effective ingredient for oily skin and works as a great toner to balance the pH levels of the skin. All you need to do is steep green tea in a mug and once it cools off, apply it on your freshly washed face. It balances the sebum production and in turn reduces the oiliness. Believe us, it works wonders!

