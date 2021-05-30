3 DIY lip balms to whip up at home that chase pigmentation woes away

Lusciously soft, pink, and pout-worthy lips sound like a dream? Achieve them with ingredients that stand the test of time.

Rosy soft or pigmented lips? Make your choice. Here’s when you need to pay attention to your daily lifestyle pattern. Tweak it with healthier switches if you haven’t already. You may want to break up with excessive smoking, drinking coffee, or stepping out in the sun without your SPF. But, are there simple solutions to lighten pigmented lips? Of course. Start with drinking water and giving a regular share of TLC. A weekly gentle scrub session, usage of lip balm, and sunscreen every day will lighten pigmentation and keep your lips in the pink of health.

Below are 3 DIY lip balms made with natural ingredients that are true-blue for more reasons than one.

1) Beetroot tinted balm

Ingredients:

1 tbsp raw honey

1 tbsp beetroot juice

1 tbsp sweet almond oil

2 tbsp petroleum jelly

Method:

Blend all ingredients and turn them into a soft and nourishing cream.

Store the lip balm inside a refrigerator.

Apply it over your sunscreen.

2) Rose and lemon balm

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon beeswax

1 tbsp rose essential oil

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp lemon

Method:

Ensure that the beeswax is melted and add rose essential oil, coconut oil, and honey to the mixture.

Let the balm cool down, transfer into a container and refrigerate it.

3) Aloe and potato balm

Ingredients:

1 tbsp aloe vera

1 tbsp mashed potato

1 tsp tea tree oil

2 tbsp petroleum jelly

A pinch of turmeric

Method:

Combine all ingredients and stir it into a thick creamy paste.

Keep it in the refrigerator and use it when required.

Which is your go-to lip balm? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 10 Makeup tips to flaunt those dark circles like the real deal

Credits :PIXABAY

Share your comment ×