3 DIY Lip tints: A natural splash of colour for a perfect pout

Wait no more to pucker up with homemade lip tints.

Do you dislike heading out without colouring up your lips? While lipsticks have proven to be a favourite for centuries, their versatility makes us want to rely on them always. From playing as a pout enhancer to eyeshadow and to paint your cheeks, they’ve passed multiple tests that have come their way. Have you tried lip tints, yet? You may love them too. They’ve gained momentum for their lightweight texture, their potential to retain shades and plump up your lips for a pretty long time. If you do not have time to dress up like a fashionista, a quick swipe of your favourite hue can do the trick to suggest you’ve put the effort.

Lip tints lend a smooth finish that blends well and can be erased with ease. No, you don’t need a hard-working lip scrub to take off the dye. Do you feel it's not a worth-it choice to make them your best bets in days of Covid? Don’t forget you’ve got virtual meetings and parties lined up. Thank us now for we have curated a list of DIY lip tints to get ready to pout with a natural sheen. Remember to always exfoliate your lips to scrub out dead skin before you dampen it with lip tint. Use 2 tbsp ghee and 1 tbsp powdered sugar to welcome smooth and nourished lips.

Beetroot lip tint

Ingredients:

1 tbsp beetroot juice

1 tsp beeswax

2 tsp sweet almond oil

Procedure:

Place the grated beetroot in the blender.

Melt the beeswax with sweet almond oil in a double boiler. Keep it away from heat and wait it out for the mixture to cool down.

Now whisk all the ingredients and transfer the lip tint into a small airtight box.

Use your fingertips to apply it on your lips for a tinted look and blend well.

Do not preserve it for more than 2 days.

Rose lip tint

Ingredients:

1 tbsp pink rose petal powder

1 tsp beeswax

1 vitamin E capsule

2 tsp coconut oil

Procedure:

Heat the beeswax to bring it to a melt.

Break open the capsule and blend all the ingredients to make the lip tint.

Transfer it to a mini container and store it in the refrigerator after use.

Discard it after 2 days.

Saffron lip tint

Ingredients:

A few saffron strands

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp olive oil/argan oil

1 tsp beeswax

Procedure:

To extract the colour from saffron, liquefy saffron and coconut oil by heating them.

Once it cools down, add the melted beeswax and whip them all together by adding olive oil.

Pour the mixture and refrigerate it.

Have you tried lip tints? Which is your fave hue? Let us know in the comments below.

