3 DIY makeup removers for sensitive, clear and baby soft skin 

Makeup removal is a necessary skincare step that is often ignored. While makeup removers can be expensive, making one on your own will not burn a hole in your pocket and will deliver flawless skin. Here's how to DIY it!

Let's get real - taking off makeup isn't as fun as applying it. Many times we are too lazy to take off makeup before heading to bed and other times we just don't want to. Hence, wet wipes become our saviour.

But that still doesn't suffice when it comes to taking off makeup and gunk from the skin. It clogs pores, makes skin extremely oily and can even give rise to acne. The best way to achieve flawless skin would be to use a makeup remover and then head to bed.

Makeup removers can dig a hole in your pocket since they are expensive. But we have you covered! You can make one yourself! Check out how.

DIY makeup remover with Baby shampoo

Ingredients:

No more tears baby shampoo

Water

Olive Oil

A clean small bottle

Method:

To the clean bottle, add 1/4 spoon of olive oil, half a spoon of baby shampoo and 5 spoons water.

Shake the bottle well to mix this.

Dip a cotton ball into it and wipe your face clean.

Shake the bottle each time before use for best results.

DIY makeup remover with Aloe Vera

Ingredients:

Aloe Vera gel

Olive oil

Water

A clean bottle

Method:

Fill up 3/4 of a bottle with water and aloe gel with equal proportions.

To this, add 3-5 spoons of olive oil, based on the size of the bottle.

To mix all the ingredients, shake well.

Once the oil is mixed well with the aloe gel and water, dip a cotton ball and wipe your skin clean.

DIY makeup remover with Rose Water

Ingredients:

Rosewater

Olive oil

Aloe Vera gel

A clean bottle

Method:

Fill half the bottle with rose water.

Add to this 3 spoons of Olive oil.

Mix 4 spoons Aloe Vera gel in this and shake well to mix.

Soak a cotton pad with the solution and wipe your skin.

ALSO READ: Beauty tips: 5 Surprising beauty benefits of raw Onion juice

Credits :Getty images

Share your comment ×