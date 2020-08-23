3 DIY natural and alternative ways to get rid of nail polish when you don't have a remover 

Chipped nails are a complete no-no as they immediately break one's look. Out of nail polish remover? These easy DIY methods have your back.

Great manicures don't last forever. We have all been subject to chipped nails at some point that breaks the look, makes us look cheap and tacky. But it is a terrible situation when you are out of remover and don't know how to get rid of it. Peeling off nail polish not only damages the nails but also makes them look worse.

To save your nails and avoid all this, there are a few home remedies that do the trick and work as alternatives for nail polish remover.

Lemon

First, soak your fingers in warm-hot water for around 5 minutes.

Immediately, use lemon slices on your nails, like you would with nail polish remover.

Once all the nail polish is gone, use a moisturiser or hand cream to ensure your skin is nourished and nails are healthy.

Vinegar

Soak your hands in hot water for around 10 minutes.

In another bowl, mix vinegar and lemon juice in equal parts.

Soak cotton balls in it and hold it on for 20 seconds on your nails, for your nail polish to dissolve.

Wipe it clean one you are done with all nails.

Nail polish

Who would think nail polish removes nail polish!

Find an old nail polish that you wouldn't mind finishing up quickly.

Apply it over your nails.

Using a cotton ball or paper towels, wipe off the nail immediately.

Ensure the nail paint is still wet when you are wiping off.

Ensure you moisturise your hands and nails once you are done removing your nail polish with these alternative methods as they tend to dry out your hands and nails.

ALSO READ: Moisturiser vs Serum: What is the difference between the two skincare products and which is more effective?

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×