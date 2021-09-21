3 DIY oils to make your cuticles softer and nails stronger

Like other body parts, our nails also need the right nourishment. Without proper care, they become dry, soft and brittle. Everyone wants long healthy nails. If your nails break easily or are extremely dry, then there are some problems. Your nails might lack nutrition and proper vitamins.

To get you healthy nails, we have some DIY's cuticle oil which you can make at home.

Vitamin-E Oil

Ingredients:

One Vitamin-E capsule ​ One tablespoon Almond oil Two-Three drops of any essential oil

Process:

Cut the Vitamin-E capsule and empty the gel from the capsule into a cup. Add almond oil and a few drops of essential oil to it. Mix it all well. Massage it on your cuticles and nails for 15 minutes. You can leave it overnight.

Combo Oil

Ingredients:

One tablespoon Castor oil​ One tablespoon Coconut oil

Process:

Mix both the oils in one cup. You can even warm it a little. Apply it over your cuticles and massage for 15 minutes. Leave it overnight for more benefits.

Cuticle Gel

Ingredients:

One tablespoon Vaseline ​ One tablespoon Shea Butter Two-Three drops of any essential oil

Process:

Add vaseline gel to a cup. Mix it well with shea butter to make a smooth gel and add essential oil to it. Mix it all together. Apply it over your cuticles and massage for 15 minutes. Leave it overnight. You can also use it as a hand cream in the daytime to keep them moisturised.

These were a few oils that you can make at home to make your cuticle soft and nail strong.

How do you like them? Tell us in the comments down below.