3 DIY remedies to fight hair fall because healthy and long locks are always in

While this is the season for extra fall, it is also the perfect time to turn to natural ingredients to help you say “Hair fall, be gone!”

Hair falling out in clumps? There could be a variety of underlying causes for hair loss. The obvious one, aside from stress, is a change in the weather. While we enjoy the monsoon because it reminds one to stay tucked in bed, it can also dampen the spirit of your scalp health due to humidity, which can contribute to dandruff and hair loss. Not every ingredient or product available to us can accelerate hair growth; understanding the many moods of your hair requires effort and more than just overnight care, even if it claims to be a game-changer in the haircare world.

Below are a few DIY remedies boastful of ingredients that have gained a moniker over the years for enhancing hair growth. Use it once or twice a week to witness good results and follow it up every week.

Oil therapy

Ingredients :

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp castor oil

5-6 curry leaves

Procedure:

1. Place a pan on the stove and add both the oils.

2. Sprinkle the leaves after the oils have been heated up.

3. Turn off the heat after 2 minutes and let it cool.

4. Pick up cotton balls to massage the oil onto your scalp.

5. Let it sit for 1 hour.

6. Wash it off with cold water and shampoo.

Hair masks

Ingredients:

1/2 tbsp amla powder

1/2 tbsp onion juice

2 tbsp coconut oil

Procedure:

1. Give all the ingredients a good stir.

2. Use your fingertips to spread the paste onto your scalp.

3. Let it settle for 1 hour and cleanse it with gentle shampoo.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp fenugreek oil

Procedure:

1. Combine all the ingredients to form a paste for your scalp.

2. Slather it on your scalp and leave it on for 1 hour.

3. Rinse your hair with cold water and follow it up with a shampoo.

