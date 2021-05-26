3 DIY Sesame seed remedies to the rescue of dry and acne prone skin

Are you looking for an ingredient that will make your skin look glossy and youthful? Try these homemade skincare recipes with sesame seeds/oil to experience a lot more.

The year 2020 and 2021 have made it more possible than the previous years for us to pay attention to our overall wellness. Leaving no room for us to throw caution to the wind and skip all that we had taken for granted earlier like skin, hair, or health problems. Stress-induced hair fall, acne, dark circles and gastric became a norm and we resorted to various solutions to treat them all. Sesame seeds are one such pantry ingredient that gives in to our whims to handle skin exposed to the sun, excessive skin dryness, pimples and wrinkles (quite an incessant process).

Sesame Oil is derived from sesame seeds and has remained a favourite to add flavour to our daily meals. Known to us Asians as “Til”, these antioxidants and nutrient-rich seeds are a powerhouse of vitamins, magnesium, proteins and zinc that are highly beneficial for skin and hair. Use sesame oil as a natural moisturiser, skin soother and sun-protector. Here are 3 DIYs to get your skin plumped up and super supple.

For skin exfoliation

Ingredients:

2 tbsp ground oats

1 tbsp raw honey

1 tbsp sesame oil

Method:

Mix all ingredients to make a fine and smooth paste.

Apply the concoction on damp skin and massage in circular motions.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Follow it up with a lightweight moisturiser.

Face mask for youthful skin

Ingredients:

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp jojoba oil

1 tbsp sesame paste

Method:

Use raw and unroasted sesame seeds.

Soak sesame seeds overnight.

Grind the seeds into a paste.

Add aloe vera gel, jojoba oil and stir it well.

Apply it on your face and cleanse it with lukewarm water after 20 minutes.

Face mask for glowing skin

Ingredients:

1 tbsp Kasturi turmeric powder

1 tbsp sesame paste

Rosewater as per your choice

Method:

Grind soaked and raw sesame seeds into a smooth texture.

Add Kasturi turmeric and rose water to make the face mask.

Cleanse your face and spread the face mask evenly.

Let your skin soak its benefits for 20 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Bonus: This mask works well on acne-prone skin as well.

Have you tried skin care products infused with sesame seeds? Let us know in the comments section.

