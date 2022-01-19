3 DIY Tomato face masks to get your skin to breathe free from grime and get a youthful glow

Not everybody loves a burger with tomatoes. Some dislike it and some love the red beauty a little too much that they don't finish a meal without it. Stop giving it just the pantry status, it deserves to step in into a skincare routine too. Now more than ever you have multiple reasons to get your skin to love this juicy fruit. It can pat some glow on with vitamin C being the star and care for ageing skin with its antioxidants.

Let's get you to make some DIYs that can improve your skin and all that it's been enduring for days. Tomato helps every skin type so before you use it in your salads or daily meal, keep some chopped slices aside and use it fresh on your skin via homemade masks. It'll help you extra in summer, remember, suntan?

Intense Exfoliator

Recipe 1



Ingredients:

2 tbsp tomato puree

1/2 tbsp yogurt

Procedure:

Dice some tomato slices and add them to the mixer to get the puree. Do not excessive water. Once the paste is thick, add yogurt and form a mask by stirring it. Apply this on cleansed face and keep it on for about 20 minutes. Rinse it off with tepid water and let your skin air dry or simply pat dry. Yogurt is rich in lactic acid that's excellent for drawing out grime and moisturising the skin. And, the tomato does the same. So, both work well together and will not leave your skin dry.

Anti-ageing hero

Recipe 2

Ingredients:

2 tbsp tomato puree

1 tbsp mashed avocado

Procedure:

Take the tomato puree and grab a bowl to transfer the same to the container. Curate a paste with the ripe mashed avocado and gently slather it on your face and neck. Give it a massage in circular motions to help your skin soak in the ingredients well. Wash it clean post 20 minutes and repeat this twice a week. Tomatoes are packed with B vitamins and antioxidants that aid in reducing age spots, wrinkles, and fine lines. Lycopene is the name of the game. Avocados too are blessed with skin-tightening agents including thiamine and so on.

Acne-zapper

Recipe 3

Ingredients:

2 tbsp tomato puree

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Procedure:

Blend both the ingredients and once you've your mask is ready, slide it on your skin and let it sit on your acne for 20 minutes. Give it a cleanse and pat dry. All the vitamins such as A, C, K, and the acidic properties it entails will merge with the succulent plant, aloe vera's benefits to help soothe and fight acne.

Do you use DIY face masks often? Let us know about your favourite mask in the comments below.

