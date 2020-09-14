  1. Home
  2. fashion

3 DIY toners that help get rid of puffy skin INSTANTLY 

These easy all-natural products that need to be used after cleansing the skin are all you need to get rid of the puffiness. Whip them up now and look fresh as a daisy! 
165446 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 02:13 pm
3 DIY toners that help get rid of puffy skin INSTANTLY 3 DIY toners that help get rid of puffy skin INSTANTLY 
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The one skincare item that is standing between you and clear, smooth skin, is toner. The CTM (cleansing, toning and moisturising) method is the basic thing you can do for clear skin but toner is often skipped. 
This product comes with an array of benefits for the skin, including unclogging pores, restoring the skin's pH balance and also helps in reducing puffiness! 
Here are 3 options you can whip up at home to reduce the bloating on your skin. 

Peppermint Tea and Lemon Toner 
Brew 3 peppermint tea bags in 1.5 cups of boiling water for around 20 minutes. 
Transfer the tea in a bottle and add half a spoon of lemon juice to this. 
Mix well and keep in the refrigerator. 
Apply the cold toner on a cotton pad and wipe the skin to get rid of puffiness. 

Cucumber and Rose Water Toner 
In a blender combine half a cucumber, 2 spoons distilled water, a spoon of lemon juice and 2 spoons rose water. 
Blend this till it forms a smooth watery liquid. 
Strain this and store the liquid in a container and refrigerate. 
Dab some on a cotton pad and use religiously on the skin to get rid of puffiness. 

Green Tea Toner 
In 1.5 cups of water, brew 2 green tea bags for around 15 minutes. 
To this, add around 20 drops of your favourite essential oil and let it boil for a minute. 
Transfer this mixture to a bottle and refrigerate. Once cooled down, apply on a cotton pad and wipe on the face to get rid of puffiness. 

ALSO READ: 3 SECRET beauty tips Kate Middleton swears by to ALWAYS look chic and put together

Credits :getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement