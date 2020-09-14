3 DIY toners that help get rid of puffy skin INSTANTLY 

These easy all-natural products that need to be used after cleansing the skin are all you need to get rid of the puffiness. Whip them up now and look fresh as a daisy!

The one skincare item that is standing between you and clear, smooth skin, is toner. The CTM (cleansing, toning and moisturising) method is the basic thing you can do for clear skin but toner is often skipped.

This product comes with an array of benefits for the skin, including unclogging pores, restoring the skin's pH balance and also helps in reducing puffiness!

Here are 3 options you can whip up at home to reduce the bloating on your skin.

Peppermint Tea and Lemon Toner

Brew 3 peppermint tea bags in 1.5 cups of boiling water for around 20 minutes.

Transfer the tea in a bottle and add half a spoon of lemon juice to this.

Mix well and keep in the refrigerator.

Apply the cold toner on a cotton pad and wipe the skin to get rid of puffiness.

Cucumber and Rose Water Toner

In a blender combine half a cucumber, 2 spoons distilled water, a spoon of lemon juice and 2 spoons rose water.

Blend this till it forms a smooth watery liquid.

Strain this and store the liquid in a container and refrigerate.

Dab some on a cotton pad and use religiously on the skin to get rid of puffiness.

Green Tea Toner

In 1.5 cups of water, brew 2 green tea bags for around 15 minutes.

To this, add around 20 drops of your favourite essential oil and let it boil for a minute.

Transfer this mixture to a bottle and refrigerate. Once cooled down, apply on a cotton pad and wipe on the face to get rid of puffiness.

